New Braunfels Christian Academy made short work of Hallettsville Sacred Heart on Thursday night, as head coach Megan Dugie’s team collected a 3-0 sweep at home.
The Lady Cats (7-6) won by scores of 25-18, 26-24 and 25-16 while continuing to make strides with their youthful roster.
“I am really seeing the growth from these girls,” Dugie said. “They are working hard every day and it’s showing. We have a big week next week with a lot of games and we are excited for it.”
Emily Arp paced NBCA’s attack with 10 kills and also supplied seven digs and four aces on Thursday. Tessa West notched nine kills, 12 digs, 14 assists and three aces during an outstanding all-around performance.
Sylvie Elrod finished with five kills and Bella Contreras contributed 13 assists in the win.
The Lady Cats are set to host Marion Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Hays defeats NB 3-0
The Lady Unicorns lost to Hays by scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-22 Friday night at home in non-district action.
New Braunfels, which fell to 15-16 overall, was led by Abby Lawson and Riley Scott, who tallied 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Hailey Corte (16 assists) and Randi Rush (15 assists) handled the setting duties, while Evyn Clark posted 18 digs along the back row.
Next up for New Braunfels is a 7 p.m. match Tuesday night at San Antonio Johnson.
Apaches top Lady Rangers
SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley saw its nine-match win streak snapped by Antonian Friday night during a 3-2 loss at home.
The Lady Rangers (21-4) fell by respective scores of 25-27, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-12.
Smithson Valley will look to bounce back when it opens District 27-6A competition against Wagner on Friday, Sept. 10 in Spring Branch. That contest is set to begin at 7 p.m.
