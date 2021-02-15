The deaths of nine Comal County residents, including four from New Braunfels, three from Spring Branch and two from Canyon Lake, brought the county's COVID-19 death toll to 278 on Monday, county health officials said.
The deaths ranged from mid-January through last week and included:
• A Canyon Lake man in his 60s on Feb. 2 at a New Braunfels hospital
• A New Braunfels woman in her 80s on Feb. 11
• A Canyon Lake man in his 70s on Feb. 7 at a New Braunfels hospital
• A New Braunfels man in his 70s on Jan. 27 at a New Braunfels hospital
• A New Braunfels woman in her 50s on Jan. 31 at a New Braunfels hospital
• A New Braunfels man in his 70s on Feb. 3
• A Spring Branch man in his 80s on Jan. 30
• A Spring branch woman in her 80s on Jan. 28 at a San Antonio hospital
• A Spring Branch man in his 80s on Jan. 20 at a San Antonio hospital
More than 40,000 people in Texas have died due to COVID-19. About half of those people died in the last three months.
County health officials reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 recoveries on Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 630.
Twenty-one of the new cases are confirmed and 10 are probable. Confirmed cases are detected through more accurate molecular tests, while probable cases are detected through rapid-result antigen tests.
The additional recoveries from the virus bring that total to 7,954.
Eighteen of the new cases come from New Braunfels, with five coming from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, three each from south and north of Canyon Lake and one from southern Comal County and Garden Ridge, and one from Fair Oaks.
The largest number of new cases came from people in their 50 and 60s with 15, followed by people in their 30s and 40s with 9, people 70 and older with four, people under 20 with two and people in their 20s with one.
As of Sunday, the state has reported 2.2 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 338,105 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.
Comal County has reported 8,862 cases.
Regional hospitalizations fall below 15% threshold
Of the county's active cases, 51 patients were hospitalized on Monday. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 34 COVID-19 patients, with 11 of those in intensive care and eight on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.
The percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients across the region followed a downward trend during the weekend.
On Monday, the percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 13.59%, the fourth consecutive day to fall below the 15% threshold that triggered tighter state restrictions late last year, which closed bars and lowered capacity limits at other businesses.
Tighter restrictions in the region would be lifted once hospitalizations drop below 15% for seven consecutive days.
On Sunday, there were at least 8,107 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 12,417 available staffed hospital beds, including 840 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 12.1% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday stood at 94.68%. That figure is based on 301 PCR tests conducted with 285 of those positive.
The antigen positivity rate was 18.05%. Health officials have said that the molecular rate, a test that's more accurate but takes longer to process, can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it. The antigen test is quicker but less accurate.
As of Monday morning, public health has received reports of 64,201 tests conducted, with 4,671 confirmed cases, 4,172 probable cases and 19 suspect cases.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county's dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Vaccines
The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to weather conditions, according to county officials. Those appointments are now scheduled for Feb. 24.
The county's standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases. County officials said call center operators continue to schedule appointments for vaccination clinics this week after receiving more doses from the state.
Those registered for the standby list could receive a call this week, and officials asking people to respond to calls as soon as possible.
County officials are also asking people on the standby list who receive emails and that contain links or phone numbers to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics not to share that information publicly.
Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state's vaccination plan, can check the county's website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.
People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.
CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at select locations across Texas.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Christus Santa Rosa has an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and check availability.
H-E-B has also begun vaccinations at select locations. Check the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine regularly for new appointment availability.
As of Saturday, 4.1 million doses have been administered, with 2.9 million people receiving one dose and 1.2 million people, or 4% of Texas' population, fully vaccinated.
Both vaccines currently available — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses, and neither vaccine is approved for children under age 16, who make up about 23% of the population.
In Comal County, 16,410 people have received one dose and 4,968 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.
People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
