With the Second Called Special Session having come to a close, it is a good time to reflect on the accomplishments achieved over the last couple of weeks in the Legislature.
This second special session allowed our legislative body to pass strong pro-life and pro-family legislation while increasing funding to secure the border.
These are the priorities District 73 sent me to accomplish in the State House, and I was proud to co-author this legislation to keep Texas strong. Though not perfect, we are moving in the right direction.
I voted in favor of Senate Bill 1 (Election Integrity), which provides practical reforms to restore public confidence, including consistent statewide standards, secure and straightforward election processes, greater transparency mechanisms, and reducing unlawful voting practices. I will also continue to support a full forensic audit of the 2020 elections, to ensure the integrity of every vote made in Texas in the future.
We also increased border security funding. As Texans know, our border to the south has become increasingly dangerous, not just for those living closest to it.
Cities across our state are beginning to see the rise of crime and lack of resources to combat the threat of illegal drugs, human/sex trafficking, and violence.
The rising threats of illegal crossings and the failure of the federal government to secure our southern border demanded that we add another $1.8 billion in state funding to protect Texans.
A significant portion of the funds will go toward constructing barriers and a wall in some areas, along with funding for local law enforcement along the border, Texas DPS, Texas state judicial facilities and other local entities in dire need of financial reinforcement.
Our retired teachers were issued a 13th check to make sure they receive the benefits they well deserve. We have all benefited from our teachers’ sacrifice and dedication to our communities. I am proud to have voted for Senate Bill 7, but work remains, and I look forward to working on it further.
I base every vote I make on two criteria: One, is it within the Legislature’s constitutional authority? Two, how does it affect my constituents?
This legislation is only a highlight of what we passed. I will continue to send out updates to make sure you know what is happening in Austin.
Our third special session began on Sept. 20, and we will be busy again with redistricting and other important legislation.
I will give another legislative update soon.
Feel free to continue to contact my office or me anytime. I’m honored to serve all the constituents in District 73.
Kyle Biedermann is the state representative for District 73 which includes Comal, Gillespie and Kendall counties
