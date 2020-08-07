Comal County's active COVID-19 case count climbed slightly on Friday as officials reported 46 new cases of the disease and 21 recoveries.
The county's positivity rate also climbed slightly, now at 15.48%, up from 15.24% on Thursday. But that number is down almost an entire percentage point from one week ago and recoveries have outpaced new cases almost all week.
The county has had total of 2,359 cases of COVID-19 with 1,850 recoveries. The county now has 449 active cases with 68 of those cases hospitalized. The hospitalization number for county residents is the same as it was on Thursday. As of Friday morning, the county's office of public health had received reports of 15,235 tests conducted with 1,816 confirmed cases and 543 probable cases. Sixty people have died in Comal County, with another New Braunfels resident dying on the Guadalupe County side of the county line.
On Friday, local hospitals reported caring for 26 COVID-19 patients with 14 of those in intensive care beds, and eight on ventilators. Not all of those patients are necessarily county residents and not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
Of the new cases, 41 are confirmed and five are probable. Thirty-six of those cases are New Braunfels-area residents, five are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, two live south of Canyon Lake, two live north of Canyon Lake, and one lives in the Garden Ridge area. Nineteen are younger than 30, including an infant under 12 months old; nine are in their 30s or 40s; 15 are in their 50s or 60s, and three are older than 70.
County officials also reported active cases in local long-term residential care facilities which is where a number of the county's COVID-19 deaths have stemmed from.
Those cases include
- Colonial Manor, New Braunfels: 66 cases (44 residents, 22 staff), 8 deaths
- Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels: 37 cases (36 residents, 1 staff), 14 deaths
- Village of Garden Ridge: 8 cases (6 residents, 2 staff)
- Heights of Bulverde: 4 cases (3 residents, 1 staff), 9 deaths
- Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels: 4 cases (1 resident, 3 staff)
- Memory Care of New Braunfels: 2 cases (staff)
- Sodalis Elder Care, New Braunfels: 5 cases (4 residents, 1 staff), 1 death
- Sodalis Elder Care, Garden Ridge: 5 cases (3 residents, 2 staff)
- Sundance Inn, New Braunfels: 2 cases (staff)
- Rio Terra, New Braunfels: 2 cases (staff)
- Brookdale Senior Living, New Braunfels: 1 case (staff)
- River Gardens, New Braunfels: 0 active cases, 1 death
- Legend Oaks, New Braunfels: 0 active cases, 1 death
Officials say case numbers from Sodalis Senior Living in New Braunfels may reflect non-county residents because the facility is accepting COVID-19 patients from other Sodalis facilities outside the county, but the one death reported is a Comal County resident.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
