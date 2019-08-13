Five months ago, Comal County commissioners began the process of adding the county to a growing list of Texas areas employing universal voting centers.
On Thursday, they will vote to seek state approval for the additional sites when they meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
In March, commissioners held a workshop on the possibility of combining countywide polling centers with traditional precinct locations. Registered voters could cast ballots at both, thereby erasing confusion over assigned sites on election days.
Voters in the county’s 28 precincts cast ballots at 25 locations in 2018. Commissioners, who approved a 29th voting precinct in April, joined the New Braunfels City Council in passing resolutions supporting countywide polls in May.
To quell concerns over an option that allows counties to reduce polling locations for its initial election using the sites, commissioners in July passed a resolution declaring Comal’s intent to retain its current number of polls for upcoming elections.
Because paperwork wasn’t completed in time for a vote, commissioners on Aug. 1 postponed approving the application, due to the Texas Secretary of State by Aug. 22. If approved by Sept. 12, the county will introduce universal sites for the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election.
Also Thursday, along with entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
• A proclamation recognizing the Herman and Ada Knibbe House as a Texas Historical Commission Recorded Texas Historic Landmark.
• Final plat for a unit in the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision, including acceptance of frontage along Farm-to-Market Road 2722 and surety for construction of roads and storm water drainage improvements within the subdivision.
• Amended plats in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills and Summit North subdivisions.
• Acceptance of public street right-of-way dedication of acreage located on River Road.
• An interlocal agreement to provide Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies to serve as Comal Independent School District school resource officers for the 2019-20 school year.
• A utility easement for New Braunfels Utilities.
• Memorandums of understanding between the county and the state’s Department of State Health Services and Attorney General’s office.
• An agreement with Dr. Dorothy Overman to provide services defined under the state’s public health emergency preparedness and response program.
• A supplemental agreement revising bids for asphalt materials used by the county’s road and bridge department.
• A line-item budget transfer to end the lease of a copier used in the sheriff’s office.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
