FISCHER — Like a runaway freight train, Canyon Lake flattened Gonzales 14-3 Saturday afternoon at home to seal a two-game series sweep to begin the Class 4A postseason.
The Hawks (24-7), who won Friday’s opener 13-1, remained dialed in at the plate in Game 2, as head coach Victor Escamilla’s club plated at least one run in all five frames before the 10-run rule came into play.
Canyon Lake erupted for six runs in the bottom of the third, where Ty Sellers led off the frame with a solo home run to left. Matthew McLain added an RBI single two batters later, and Tanner Schultz then posted a sac fly to increase the Hawks’ lead to 5-1.
James LaLonde later doubled to right field to make it a 7-1 game and then sprinted home on an error as Canyon Lake went up 8-1.
Griffin Williams belted a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the fourth, and the Hawks officially punched their ticket to the area round when Chase Anderson tallied a two-run single to left in the bottom of the fifth.
Williams drove in three during the rout, while McLain, Chase Anderson and LaLonde each notched two RBIs. Hunter Anderson and Tyler Pauly each posted two hits, as did Sellers.
Schultz worked all five innings and collected the victory after holding the Apaches to three runs on five hits. He struck out two and walked three.
The Hawks now face Needville in a best-of-three area round series at La Grange High School. Game 1 is set for Thursday at 7 p.m., with Game 2 slated for Friday at 7 p.m.
Game 3, if needed, is scheduled for Saturday at noon.
