New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning followed by occasional showers this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.