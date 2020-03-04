Grand Champion Steer

Logan Crownover

Reserve Champion Steer

Luke Kraft

Junior Cattle Showmanship

Emory Homann

Reserve Junior Cattle Showmanship

Whitney Wiatrek

Intermediate Cattle Showmanship

Allie Kelley

Reserve Intermediate Showmanship

Reagan Dreibrodt

Senior Cattle Showmanship

Emma Nowotny

Reserve Senior Cattle Showmanship

Karragan Dreibrodt

Charlie and Delma Pfluger Memorial Trophy

Logan Crownover

Helen and Wilton Steubing Honorary Trophy

Emma Nowotny

Grand Champion Heifer

Emma Nowotny

Reserve Champion Heifer

Reagan Dreibrodt

Grand Champion Goat 

Luke Krippendorf

Reserve Champion  Goat 

Trey Hoffmann

Light Weight Champion Goat

Faith Overstreet

Light Weight Reserve Champion Goat

Tyler Miner

Medium Weight 

Champion Goat

Trey Hoffmann

Medium Weight Reserve Champion Goat 

Kentyn Carley

Heavy Weight Champion Goat

Luke Krippendorf

Heavy Weight Reserve Champion Goat

Brock Jonas

Junior Showmanship

Brooklyn Howell

Reserve Junior Showmanship

Caden Klingelhofer

Intermediate Showmanship

Savannah Sanchez

Reserve Intermediate Showmanship

Michael Skulteti

Senior Showmanship

McKayla Kostantenaco

Reserve Senior Showmanship

Kentyn Carley

Alvin and Clara Saur Memorial Trophy

Brooklyn Howell

Reggie Wuest Memorial Trophy

McKayla Kostanenaco

Grand Champion Hog 

Hayden Smith

Reserve Grand Champion Hog

Bailey Fuller

Breed Champion Duroc 

Nicholas Maxwell

Reserve Breed Champion Duroc

Shelby Pampel

Breed Champion Hampshire

Blake Pellerin

Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire

Jayden Van Ausdall

Breed Champion Yorkshire

Mason Chavis

Reserve Champion Yorkshire

Shelby Pampel

Breed Champion White OPB

Emma Watson

Reserve Breed Champion White OPB

Burt Barnes

Breed Champion Dark OPB

Endsley Land

Reserve Breed Champion Dark OPB

Gertie Dudley

Breed Champion Crossbreds

Hayden Smith

Reserve Breed Champion Crossbreds

Bailey Fuller

Junior Showmanship

Gertie Dudley

Reserve Junior Showmanship

Alora Smith

Intermediate Showmanship

Blake Pellerin

Reserve Intermediate Showmanship

Cooper Carson

Senior Showmanship

Landry Davis

Reserve Senior Showmanship

Kayla Wunderlich

Larry Kraft Memorial Trophy

Landry Davis 

Ronnie Wunderlich Memorial Trophy            

Hayden  Smith 

Grand Champion Lamb

Karson Neuse

Reserve Champion Lamb

Brock Jonas

Breed Champion Southdown Lamb

Livvy Krippendorf

Reserve Breed Champion Southdown Lamb

Justus Richardson

Breed Champion Fine Wool Lamb

Colton Mueller

Reserve Breed Champion Fine Wool Lamb

Madilyn Howell

Breed Champion Fine Wool Cross Lamb

Mackenzie Leonard

Reserve Breed Champion Fine Wool Cross Lamb

Brooke Betsworth

Breed Champion Medium Wool Lamb

Karson Neuse

Reserve Breed Champion Medium Wool Lamb

Brock Jonas

Junior Showmanship

Brooklyn Howell

Reserve Junior Showmanship

Luke Betsworth

Intermediate Showmanship

Shelby Leonard

Reserve Intermediate Showmanship

Rylee Wunderlich

Senior Showmanship 

Landon Krippendorf

Reserve Senior Showmanship

Tommy Egbert

Fred and Mary Ploch Memorial Trophy

Landon Krippendorf

Grand Champion Turkey 

Marshall Ehlers

Reserve Champion Turkey 

Presley Wirebaugh

Champion Turkey Tom

Marshall Ehlers

Reserve Champion Tom 

Presley Wirebaugh

Champion Turkey Hen

Mary Scotch

Reserve Champion Hen

Travis Zipp

Champion Turkey Tom

Marshall Ehlers

Grand Champion Broiler 

Katie Gant

Reserve Champion Broiler

Jacy Welch

Champion Cockerel

Katie Gant

Reserve Champion Cockerel

Rylee Horak

Champion Pullet

Jacy Welch

Reserve Pullet

Nicholas Henk

Champion Poultry Junior Showman 

Madison Hosier

Reserve Poultry Junior Showman 

Beau Gant

Champion Poultry Intermediate Showman 

Katie Gant

Reserve Poultry Intermediate Showman 

Peyton Wirebaugh

Champion Poultry Senior Showman 

Presley Wirebaugh

Reserve Poultry Senior Showman 

Clay Migura

Grand Champion Rabbit 

Ava Pinkham

Reserve Champion Rabbit 

Colton Seidel

Champion Senior Rabbit Showman 

McKenzie Dunivan

Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showman 

Scarlett Michelli

Champion Junior Rabbit Showman 

Hannah Dunivan

Best of Show Rabbit 

Colton Seidel

Reserve Best of Show Rabbit 

Scarlett Michelli

 

