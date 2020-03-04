Grand Champion Steer
Logan Crownover
Reserve Champion Steer
Luke Kraft
Junior Cattle Showmanship
Emory Homann
Reserve Junior Cattle Showmanship
Whitney Wiatrek
Intermediate Cattle Showmanship
Allie Kelley
Reserve Intermediate Showmanship
Reagan Dreibrodt
Senior Cattle Showmanship
Emma Nowotny
Reserve Senior Cattle Showmanship
Karragan Dreibrodt
Charlie and Delma Pfluger Memorial Trophy
Logan Crownover
Helen and Wilton Steubing Honorary Trophy
Emma Nowotny
Grand Champion Heifer
Emma Nowotny
Reserve Champion Heifer
Reagan Dreibrodt
Grand Champion Goat
Luke Krippendorf
Reserve Champion Goat
Trey Hoffmann
Light Weight Champion Goat
Faith Overstreet
Light Weight Reserve Champion Goat
Tyler Miner
Medium Weight
Champion Goat
Trey Hoffmann
Medium Weight Reserve Champion Goat
Kentyn Carley
Heavy Weight Champion Goat
Luke Krippendorf
Heavy Weight Reserve Champion Goat
Brock Jonas
Junior Showmanship
Brooklyn Howell
Reserve Junior Showmanship
Caden Klingelhofer
Intermediate Showmanship
Savannah Sanchez
Reserve Intermediate Showmanship
Michael Skulteti
Senior Showmanship
McKayla Kostantenaco
Reserve Senior Showmanship
Kentyn Carley
Alvin and Clara Saur Memorial Trophy
Brooklyn Howell
Reggie Wuest Memorial Trophy
McKayla Kostanenaco
Grand Champion Hog
Hayden Smith
Reserve Grand Champion Hog
Bailey Fuller
Breed Champion Duroc
Nicholas Maxwell
Reserve Breed Champion Duroc
Shelby Pampel
Breed Champion Hampshire
Blake Pellerin
Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire
Jayden Van Ausdall
Breed Champion Yorkshire
Mason Chavis
Reserve Champion Yorkshire
Shelby Pampel
Breed Champion White OPB
Emma Watson
Reserve Breed Champion White OPB
Burt Barnes
Breed Champion Dark OPB
Endsley Land
Reserve Breed Champion Dark OPB
Gertie Dudley
Breed Champion Crossbreds
Hayden Smith
Reserve Breed Champion Crossbreds
Bailey Fuller
Junior Showmanship
Gertie Dudley
Reserve Junior Showmanship
Alora Smith
Intermediate Showmanship
Blake Pellerin
Reserve Intermediate Showmanship
Cooper Carson
Senior Showmanship
Landry Davis
Reserve Senior Showmanship
Kayla Wunderlich
Larry Kraft Memorial Trophy
Landry Davis
Ronnie Wunderlich Memorial Trophy
Hayden Smith
Grand Champion Lamb
Karson Neuse
Reserve Champion Lamb
Brock Jonas
Breed Champion Southdown Lamb
Livvy Krippendorf
Reserve Breed Champion Southdown Lamb
Justus Richardson
Breed Champion Fine Wool Lamb
Colton Mueller
Reserve Breed Champion Fine Wool Lamb
Madilyn Howell
Breed Champion Fine Wool Cross Lamb
Mackenzie Leonard
Reserve Breed Champion Fine Wool Cross Lamb
Brooke Betsworth
Breed Champion Medium Wool Lamb
Karson Neuse
Reserve Breed Champion Medium Wool Lamb
Brock Jonas
Junior Showmanship
Brooklyn Howell
Reserve Junior Showmanship
Luke Betsworth
Intermediate Showmanship
Shelby Leonard
Reserve Intermediate Showmanship
Rylee Wunderlich
Senior Showmanship
Landon Krippendorf
Reserve Senior Showmanship
Tommy Egbert
Fred and Mary Ploch Memorial Trophy
Landon Krippendorf
Grand Champion Turkey
Marshall Ehlers
Reserve Champion Turkey
Presley Wirebaugh
Champion Turkey Tom
Marshall Ehlers
Reserve Champion Tom
Presley Wirebaugh
Champion Turkey Hen
Mary Scotch
Reserve Champion Hen
Travis Zipp
Champion Turkey Tom
Marshall Ehlers
Grand Champion Broiler
Katie Gant
Reserve Champion Broiler
Jacy Welch
Champion Cockerel
Katie Gant
Reserve Champion Cockerel
Rylee Horak
Champion Pullet
Jacy Welch
Reserve Pullet
Nicholas Henk
Champion Poultry Junior Showman
Madison Hosier
Reserve Poultry Junior Showman
Beau Gant
Champion Poultry Intermediate Showman
Katie Gant
Reserve Poultry Intermediate Showman
Peyton Wirebaugh
Champion Poultry Senior Showman
Presley Wirebaugh
Reserve Poultry Senior Showman
Clay Migura
Grand Champion Rabbit
Ava Pinkham
Reserve Champion Rabbit
Colton Seidel
Champion Senior Rabbit Showman
McKenzie Dunivan
Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showman
Scarlett Michelli
Champion Junior Rabbit Showman
Hannah Dunivan
Best of Show Rabbit
Colton Seidel
Reserve Best of Show Rabbit
Scarlett Michelli
