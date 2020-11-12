Reporting to Comal County commissioners, health officials on Thursday said the 11 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday increased the county’s case total to 4,008.
Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said her office, which releases daily updates on the pandemic, was closed for the Veterans Day holiday.
“We don’t have numbers from yesterday because of the holiday — we have to manually look through the reports before entering them (into the system),” she said before providing her latest numbers.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Fraser said there were 223 active cases and 13 patients in hospitals — including six in intensive care and two on ventilators — representing the highest climb since June 23, just before summer spike in cases throughout the county.
“On Monday we reported 56 new cases (and one death), which were the most we’ve reported in a long, long time,” she said. “Texas has surpassed 1 million cases; nationwide and in Texas they are beginning to see a little bit of an uptick in cases. We really want to keep our fingers on the pulse of this."
Comal County’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday reflected the county’s 124th death since the pandemic arrived locally in March. No details were available on the most recent death, the fourth added to the county’s data in the past week.
Fraser said just under 31,000 tests led to 4,008 total cases, with 2,961 confirmed as positive and another 1,044 listed as probable. Another three are suspect cases, those that meet supportive laboratory evidence without prior history as being confirmed or probable cases.
Fraser said there have been 3,661 recoveries; the county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate is up to 9.5%, behind the state of Texas rate of 12.61%. She then noted the recent surge in cases across the state.
“It’s really too soon to see if there’s a trend, but we’re watching all of it,” Fraser added. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out some Thanksgiving and holiday travel recommendations, and I encourage everyone to look at those. We ask they keep in mind that when traveling with family and friends to please do it in a safe manner.”
Fraser said drive-thru testing of 32 patients on Friday led to eight positive cases.
“That is more positives than we’ve seen in a while, but also more tests we’ve done in a while,” she said, noting another 29 patients were tested on Tuesday.
Fraser said those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesdays and Fridays can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to set up appointments.
“The public health office is still working with schools and nursing homes to make sure they have the guidance to stay on top of any positive staff and students or residents, and still recommending that everyone wear face coverings, stay at least 6 feet apart, use good hand hygiene and to stay home when you’re sick.
“We want to make sure we keep this on our radar and to make sure everyone is aware. We don’t want to see another big uptick in the county.”
The public health office is open by appointment only, with flu immunizations and other needs available by calling 830-221-1150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.