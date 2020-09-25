• Consider a memorandum of understanding with New Braunfels Utilities for the construction of a stormwater treatment basin at the NBU Well Yard at the Headwaters at the Comal facility.
• Consider a contract with Target Solutions Learning, LLC for Software to support training, scheduling, and inventory modules for Fire Department personnel at the cost of $33,344.
• Consider issuing professional services agreements with Bureau Veritas, Safebuilt Texas and Sunland Group, Inc., to review select permit applications for commercial building plan compliance with the adopted building, mechanical, electrical and plumbing codes.
• Consider a change order to D&S Concrete Contractors for the Oak Run Subdivision Sidewalk Improvements Project as part of the 2019 Bond Citywide Streets Program.
• Consider a Microsoft Enterprise Agreement for citywide software licenses.
Consider approval of annual routine recurring expenditures for fiscal year 2021.
• Consider the appointment of three individuals to the Building Standards Commission for terms ending Oct. 26, 2022.
• Consider the appointment of one individual to the Construction Board of Appeals for a term ending Feb. 24, 2023.
• Consider the appointment of one alternate member to the Zoning Board of Adjustment for a term ending May 31, 2021.
• Consider a resolution authorizing the disbursal of a grant payment in the amount of $10,000 to Precinct 3 LLC, d.b.a Water 2 Wine, via the City’s COVID-19 Small Business Resource Grant program.
• Consider the first reading of an ordinance amending the City of New Braunfels Code of Ordinances, Ch. 2, removing references relating to employees.
• Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance relating to wastewater pretreatment requirements.
• Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance establishing the number of positions in each classification in the New Braunfels Fire Department and Police Department.
• Discuss and consider approval of a resolution providing no objection to the submission of an application for Low Income Housing Tax Credits to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for the proposed Oak Creek Multifamily Housing Project located at the southwest corner of Oak Creek Way and South IH-35 Frontage Road; approving findings related to the Application; imposing conditions for such non-objection and declaring an effective date.
• Discuss and consider approval of the appointment of three individuals to the Library Advisory Board for terms ending Sept. 26, 2023.
• Discuss and consider approval of the appointment of three individuals to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for terms ending Oct. 13, 2023.
• Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow the short term rental of a single-family dwelling in the “C-1” Local Business District addressed at 430 Landa Street.
Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow the short term rental of a single-family dwelling in the C-2 Central Business District, addressed at 212 E. Zink St.
• Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow an existing residence to operate as a bed and breakfast in the R-2 Single and Two-family District on Lot 6R, City Block 5007, addressed at 522 Cross River Street.
• The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81248403289.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call toll-free to 888-475-4499 and enter the webinar ID number, 81248403289.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.