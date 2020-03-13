New Braunfels Utilities seeks condemnations of land parcels through eminent domain to complete these projects:
AVERY PARK
WATER MAIN
• Installing a 30-inch main to increase water transmission capacity to meet growth along State Highway 46 in Guadalupe County. Storage levels reached critical stages during six days in 2019, 23 days in 2018 and 16 days in 2017. All but two of 75 required easements have or are close to secured; property owner has not responded to last offer of $32,600.
• NBU seeks 3.162 acres on parcels totaling 105.43 acres to complete the Avery Park Water Main, Weltner Road Ground Storage Tank and Pump Station, a combined $28 million investment, by January 2021.
NORTH KUEHLER
SEWER UPGRADE
• Replacing 27-inch and 30-inch interceptors with 42-inch wide lines at points along the Guadalupe River near its confluence with the Comal River. Project will upgrade connections in areas where growth has stretched existing capacity and others prone to overflow during peak wet weather conditions.
• NBU seeks 2.204 acres on parcels totaling 35.956 acres. Fourteen of 23 easements have been secured; remaining properties front the Guadalupe River. A $97,200 offer was rebuffed by one owner seeking $400,000; a $130,200 offer to a second owner received a $255,000 counter offer. Targeted project completion date is April 2021.
Source: New Braunfels Utilities
