Heavy rains on Monday prompted closure of the Comal River after river flow increased to nearly 500 cubic feet per second, city officials said,

In a 5 p.m. release, David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said the current river flow “measured 496 cfs, with poor water clarity and debris along the riverbanks and at the Tube Chute dam.”

Ferguson said New Braunfels Police Chief Keith Lane ordered the Comal River closed, with “access to the Comal River in New Braunfels for recreation is temporarily closed. City officials will reevaluate river conditions Tuesday morning to determine when river recreation can resume.

Ferguson said National Weather Service forecasters are predicting additional thunderstorms over the next several days, which will play a role in future decisions by city officials.

“Recreation on the Guadalupe River inside the city limits of New Braunfels has not been affected by recent rains and so access to the Guadalupe River remains open for recreation,” he added. “Please remember to turn around, don’t drown whenever you see water over a roadway and never drive around barricades.”

The NWS forecasted a 70% chance of rain Monday evening, decreasing to 60% overnight before increasing to 70% throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.