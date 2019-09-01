Comal County will pay a little more for Landa Building renovations, managers of the $14.7 million project explained to county commissioners on Thursday.
Dustyn Cox and Grady Frank, project managers with SpawGlass Contractors, updated officials on construction, which will be delayed by 15 days and include unforeseen expenditures during expansion of the 45-year-old structure to include additional courts and county offices.
Rerouting major beams and steel supports, electrical and plumbing lines, and interior wall locations were among several line-items in a change order approved Thursday, which will be split between county ($192,688) and contractor ($4,880) contingency in the project.
Cox and Frank led commissioners through a 20-minute presentation featuring photos from work at the site next door to the county courthouse and Annex buildings. Both went down reasons for the changes and listed milestone dates leading to a revised completion date of April 3, 2020.
“The additions listed in the change order will push back the original contracted completion date by 15 working days,” Cox said. “Right now that date is on schedule.”
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said the costs associated with the change orders weren’t unexpected, “as it’s a rather large building with lots of items that we knew could be discovered during construction.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag was impressed after recently touring the building, which will increase from 26,060 to 47,009 in usable square-footage.
“We are increasing it by 180%, which is phenomenal,” he said. “The building won’t have any large lobbies or expansive areas – we’re using every inch that can be used, and when it’s finished I think everyone will enjoy the added space and opportunities it will provide for years to come.”
Also Thursday, Judge Sherman Krause remembered former Precinct 4 Commissioner Bill George, who recently passed away. George, who served on the court from 1983-87, was recalled as a co-creator of Texas Water Safari, a founding member of the River Gardens rehabilitation facility and as an advocate for area mental health.
“I didn’t know him personally, but know he had lasting impact on our community,” he said.
Krause directed staff to draft a memo informing county employees about the ramifications of Senate Bill 944, which makes text messages delivered through the county’s email subject to open records requests.
“We thought we might need to adopt a policy regarding this, but we decided not to adopt a policy but to proceed with sending out a message to all county employees – letting them know that if they use their personal cell phones for any business purposes – primarily text (messages) – they would be subject to requests under the Public Information Act.
“While we’re not against open records requests, this legislation clearly defines employees who submit emails through the county as custodians of public information and therefore subject to open records requests.”
Krause said the memo serves as only an advisory to employees prior to the new law going into effect on Sunday.
Earlier Thursday, commissioners held the first public hearing on the 2019 combined tax rate of 37.7915 cents per $100 assessed property valuation. The proposed effective tax rate is 32.0265 cents, with the rollback rate 38.6057 cents. A second public hearing will be held Tuesday.
Commissioners will not meet in regular session Thursday, as most will be attending the Texas Association of Counties’ 2019 Legislative Conference, scheduled Wednesday through Friday in Austin. They will next meet in regular session at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 and vote to adopt the final tax rate on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Commissioners on Thursday also:
• Recognized Ida Y. Rodriguez upon her retirement after 21 years with the county’s juvenile probation department.
• Approved amended and final plats combining lots in portions of the Waggener Ranch, Canyon Lake Village, Mystic Shores, and Cypress Lake Gardens subdivisions.
• Appointed David Heier to the Comal Trinity Groundwater Conservation District.
• Approved refunds of two 2018 ad valorem tax overpayments totaling $8,181.
• Approved a new agreement with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles for registrations and use of state equipment by the county tax office.
• Renewed the county’s Ameriflex administrative services agreements covering medical flex spending accounts and other health care options for 2019-20.
• Approved purchases of a color scanner for the Precinct 1 Constable’s office ($300); a copier lease for the Texas Department of Public Safety ($300); and travel expenses for visiting judges ($500).
• Line-item budget transfers for sheriff’s office overtime ($60,000); extradition of prisoners from other locales to the county jail ($30,000); compensating jurors ($8,000); and district court psychological examinations and staffing ($178,660) for the remainder of 2019.
To access video and Thursday’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
