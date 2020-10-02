From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
The Crisis Center of Comal County recently doubled its capacity, going from 40 beds to 80, as part of an expansion and remodeling.
That’s good news for a growing community because with that growth comes more people who are facing challenges and difficulties.
The bad news is that we need such a center at all, but the numbers don’t lie, with officials reporting that sexual assault exams have doubled and domestic violence cases are on the rise.
The pandemic and the economic stress that has come alongside it means that their services are more needed than ever.
To all the volunteers and donors who help make such an effort possible, the biggest rounds of applause is due.
This week the mayors of New Braunfels and Seguin gathered to renew their friendly rivalry around the local high school football game to be played tonight.
New New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman got to have his first bite at the mayor’s wager this year, while Seguin Mayor Don Keil, on his way out of office after term limits, got his last chance.
In the chaos that 2020 has been because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was good to see the mayors together in front of the stadium at New Braunfels High School, keeping this long-running tradition going.
It’s just a tiny taste of normalcy in a year where almost nothing has been normal, but a welcome taste just the same.
It was well worth the effort.
