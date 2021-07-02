Comal County's number of active COVID-19 cases remained in the 200s this week, but health officials say that there have been no confirmed cases of the new delta variant of the virus in the county.
That variant, which is more infectious, has been circulating in the San Antonio area, where it now accounts for 20 percent of the cases there, the Express-News reported earlier this week.
The head of the World Health Organization says the world is in “a very dangerous period” of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the variant is identified in nearly 100 countries.
At a press briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the delta variant, first found in India, is continuing to evolve and mutate, and it is becoming the predominant COVID-19 virus in many countries.
“I have already urged leaders across the world to ensure that by this time next year, 70% of all people in every country are vaccinated,” he said, adding that would effectively end the acute phase of the pandemic.
Comal's numbers
Over the last week Comal County added an additional 136 COVID-19 cases to its total as well as 106 recoveries from the disease. On Friday the county reported 233 active cases of the virus with five people hospitalized — down from the 14 hospitalized on Friday last week.
Hospitals in the county reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients on Friday with four of those in intensive care and none on ventilators. That's down from the 20 reported last Friday.
The county's death toll climbed by one to 326, with officials reporting the death of a Canyon Lake man in his 90s who passed away in a New Braunfels hospital on June 30.
The percentage of regional hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients remained low on Friday at 2.28% Both of Comal County's seven-day positivity rates also were below 6% with the molecular rate at 3.91% and the antigen rate at 5.62%
Vaccinations
On the vaccination front, Comal County continues to run ahead of the statewide percentages with 59.03% of those over age the age of 12 having had at least one dose and 51.72% fully vaccinated. The statewide percentages are 57.67% and 49.60% respectively.
Neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, was at 51.97% with one dose and 45.91% fully vaccinated, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Comal County Public Health Department is now administering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older as well as the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
