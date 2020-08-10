Comal County's COVID-19 death count now stands at 62 after a pair of deaths last week, officials said Monday.
Both patients died Thursday in New Braunfels hospitals and included a New Braunfels woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s who was a Colonial Manor resident.
The county also added 27 new cases of the disease and 19 additional recoveries. The county now has 455 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Of them, 69 are hospitalized, which is an increase of one from Friday's report. Comal County’s positivity rate is now 15.23%, down slightly from Friday’s rate of 15.48% and down from 16.50% one week ago.
Of the 27 new cases, 23 are confirmed and four are probable. Twenty-four are New Braunfels-area residents, one is from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, and two live north of Canyon Lake. Five are younger than 30, nine are in their 30s or 40s, 10 are in their 50s or 60s, and three are older than 70.
On Monday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 21 COVID-19 patients. Ten of those patients are in intensive care beds, and eight are on ventilators. That's a decline of five total patients, and four patients in ICU, since Friday. Not all the patients in local hospitals are county residents.
As of Monday morning, Public Health received reports of 15,690 tests conducted with 1,839 confirmed cases and 547 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
