A Canyon Lake man was charged in the shooting of another man early Friday morning, Comal County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said deputies and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS units responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Real Lane in Canyon Lake at approximately 6:33 a.m. Friday.
“The CCSO received a 9-1-1 call regarding an adult male victim involved in a shooting," Smith said. “Deputies, along with Canyon Lake Fire and Emergency Medical Services, responded to the location to perform lifesaving measures.”
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter confirmed one man was transported by ground EMS to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, where he was in critical condition.
“The preliminary investigation revealed two adult males and an adult female were in a verbal confrontation before the victim was shot,” Smith said, adding deputies detained a suspect, 27-year-old Brandon Michael Cramer of Canyon Lake.
Cramer was transported to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and was questioned by CCSO investigators and Texas Rangers, Smith said. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence and taken to Comal County Jail.
Brinkkoeter said his units arrived on the scene at 6:41 a.m., departed with one unit transporting a 28-year-old male at 7:01 a.m. and arriving at Seton in Kyle at 7:34 a.m.
“We had received reports that more than one person was shot, but that was not what we found when we got there,” Brinkkoeter said.
Cramer’s bond had not been set and he remained in the county lockup Friday afternoon. No information was available on the ages and places of residence of the others involved.
“No further details will be released at this time,” Smith said, adding the incident remained under investigation.
