A Canyon Lake man in his 80s is Comal County's ninth COVID-19 death and the second one this week, county officials said Friday morning.
The man, who lived on the north side of the lake had underlying medical conditions and died in the hospital where he had been receiving care, officials said. His death was confirmed by the county's office of public health on Thursday.
The county also reported 71 new cases of the disease, pushing the county's total to 907, and its positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — to 12.67%, the highest rate the county has seen since the pandemic began. The number is up slightly from 12.63% on Thursday and 9.20% one week ago.
Of the 71 new cases, 55 are confirmed and 16 are probable; 47 are New Braunfels-area residents, 19 are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, two live south of Canyon Lake, two are Fair Oaks Ranch residents, and one is from the Garden Ridge area. Twenty-four are younger than 30, 22 are in their 30s or 40s, 13 are in their 50s or 60s, and 12 are older than 70.
The county also confirmed 17 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 301. The county now has 597 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, with 36 of them hospitalized.
According to Comal County statistics as of Wednesday, 25% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were patients 60 to 69 years old.
The statistics also showed that 19% of hospitalizations were patients 50 to 59, 19% age 70 to 79, 16% age 80 and order, 11% age 40 to 49 and 11% younger than 40.
Last week
Over the last week, from Friday, June 26, Comal County has added 355 cases going from 552 to 907 on 1,161 additional tests. One hundred of those cases were probable, 255 were confirmed.
Over that week hospitalizations have climbed from 17 to 36, and recoveries from 225 to 301.
COVID-19 Deaths
Comal County has seen nine reported deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The first of those was TJ Mendez which was reported on March 26. The 44-year-old New Braunfels man is the only local death with a name attached as health officials haven't released any details about the fatalities beyond an age range and location.
The family of Mendez went public with his death, saying he had no underlying medical conditions that would have made him more likely to die.
The county's second death was a Canyon Lake man in his 70s. His death was reported by officials on March 30.
A Bulverde couple in their 80s were the county's third and fourth death. Their deaths were reported by Comal County on April 9.
Two men in their 80s were Comal County's fifth and sixth to die from the disease. County officials announced their deaths on April 13.
The longest span between COVID-19 deaths fell between the sixth and seventh death. A New Braunfels man in his 90s became the county's seventh victim. His death took place on May 17 but was announced on May 28.
Comal County's eighth and ninth deaths were announced this week, with the eighth, a New Braunfels man in his 70s being confirmed on July 1 and the ninth on July 3.
New Braunfels has one additional COVID-19 death that took place in Guadalupe County. That man was in his 50s and marked Guadalupe County's first coronavirus death.
Testing
As of Thursday morning, Public Health has received reports of 7,161 tests conducted with 690 confirmed cases and 217 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline will be closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday.
