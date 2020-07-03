Gov. Greg Abbott issued a nearly statewide mask mandate Thursday as Texas scrambles to get i…

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause issued an executive order, effect…

A New Braunfels man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions became Comal County’s eigh…

Both New Braunfels hospitals continue to adjust to the increasing number of COVID-19 patient…

COVID-19 Location Breakdown

Of the 907 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

660 from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County

155 from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch

44 from south of Canyon Lake

23 from north of Canyon Lake, including Fischer

21 from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz

4 from Fair Oaks Ranch