In the early morning of November 2, 2020 Monique Yvette Derrington passed away at her home in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 45 after a long 6-year survival with breast cancer. A true fighter in spirit, she never felt self-pity; and even to the end, was always more concerned about others’ welfare than her own. She had a radiant smile and a truly beautiful personality. Everyone she met came to know her as a friend. She was an example of kindness and servant leadership wherever she went.
Monique was born and grew up in New Braunfels, Texas. She possessed many talents and interests - everything ranging from piano, synchronized swimming and band (clarinet player) competitions, twirling, student council to church choir, as well as being a German exchange student and salutatorian in high school. She was very determined, and when she set her mind to something, she did it extremely well. Monique enjoyed cooking and baking professional-like desserts and having a conversation over a hefeweizen or glass of wine. She loved the beach, sitting by a cozy fire when it was snowing outside and taking trips to Europe to visit friends and family. Monique was a woman of strong Catholic faith. She loved her fellow parishioners, saying hi before or after mass, checking in on how they were doing. These cherished times included visiting and praying with members of the Healing Rosary group. And maybe most important of all, she was the ‘best mom in the world’ to her three beautiful and talented children.
Monique was a graduate of New Braunfels High School and Texas A&M University with a degree in Biomedical Science. She received her master’s degree in Physical Therapy from Texas Women’s University. Monique devoted two decades as a physical therapist to the children at the Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units at The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.
Monique is survived by her mother, Barbara Ann Haupert; her brothers Gaston Ryan Haupert, his wife Kristen and children Anelise and Elina; Zachary Sean Haupert, his wife Rachelle and children Rylan, Noah and Tenley; her Godfather Fernand Courtehoute and her Godchildren Quinn Hilliard and Cassidy Koeck. Monique was preceded in death by her father, Gaston Theodore Haupert.
Thank you to Dr. Amy Lang, nurses Mary Maser, Rose O’Brien, Val, LaDonna and others too numerous to list from The Start Center for Cancer Care. Thank you to the home health and hospice care givers who served Monique well during difficult times. And thank you to neighbors Ron and Carol Hultquist.
If you did meet Monique, she certainly impacted your life in some very meaningful way. Sometimes, it was as simple as her smile. Please carry this gift from her in your heart and share it with those you meet each day. It’s a simple gesture she used to change the world for the better and an amazing way we can continue her legacy. She was a caring wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She will be missed dearly.
Funeral services were held at St. Pius X Church in San Antonio on Saturday, November 7, 2020 with internment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, TX. For those that would like to make a donation in memory of Monique, a college fund has been set up for each of her children. Donation can be sent directly to the college funds at Ugift529.com using codes 212-Z4H for Emily, H09-L12 for Luc and M5C-Y23 for Cole. Or via the Venmo app @cderrington or mailed to The Monique Derrington Memorial Fund, 1810 Flintbed, San Antonio, TX 78232.
Also, a memorial donation can be made in Monique’s name to The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation, 100 NE Loop 410, Suite 706, San Antonio, TX 78216 or https://www.childrenshospitalsafoundation.org/donate/
