Anytime the weather drops below 80 degrees, I start looking for a fire and a warm coat.
I’ve hated cold weather for as long as I can remember. I always said that if I win the lottery, I would buy a jet plane and fly farther south anytime the temperature dipped below 80 degrees.
So, we get our first cold front during a pandemic and Jerry Jeff Walker passed away.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough of this year. I’m ready to push fast forward and skip right on over to January.
So far we’ve lost Joe Diffie, John Prine, Little Richard, guitarist Peter Green, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, drummer Neil Peart, drummer Paul English, Justin Townes Earle, Charlie Daniels, Bill Withers, Roy Head, Kenny Rogers, Spencer Davis, Mac Davis, Johnny Bush and Jerry Jeff Walker.
These are just the most popular entertainers. There are 132 additional lesser known musicians who have died in 2020. I think that may be a record for most deaths in a single year. It’s certainly not a record you want to repeat, and we still have two more months to go. I may just lock myself in the house and not come out until Jan. 1.
Another week and another iconic singer passes away. This year seems determined to rid the world of everything and everyone in the music business. It was late last Friday night when the news hit social media that Jerry Jeff Walker had passed away at 78 years old after a long battle with cancer.
Tributes to his life and music were posted online for the next four days from thousands of people that knew him, worked with him, or had his music touch their life.
Trust me, if you live in Texas, Jerry Jeff Walker sang your song. He could be stubborn; he could be wild and crazy, but he stayed true to his musical vision until the end.
He was born Ronald Clyde Crosby in Oneonta, New York in 1942. His gypsy ways led him to travel south to play music under the stage name of Jerry Ferris and then Jeff Walker before combining both names and legally changing his name to Jerry Jeff Walker in the late 60s.
He gave a young Jimmy Buffett his first ride to Key West when they were both struggling musicians. Buffett stayed in Key West, but Jerry Jeff went on to New Orleans.
A night in jail with an old street performer inspired him to write “Mr. Bojangles,” his biggest hit. It would provide him the money to travel America before finally settling in Austin in 1970 and helped start the outlaw country movement with Willie Nelson and Michael Martin Murphey.
His Viva Terlingua album, recorded in Luckenbach in 1973, kicked his career into overdrive. It also launched the careers of Gary P. Nunn and Ray Wylie Hubbard because Jerry Jeff included their songs on the album.
He married Susan Streit and once she took over as his manager, his life became more organized. They had two children, son Django and daughter Jesse Jane.
Everyone has a favorite Jerry Jeff story and he influenced thousands of young Texas musicians. I remember seeing him many years ago at Saengerhalle doing a song swap with Butch Hancock, Joe Ely and Guy Clark.
My wife remembers being a part of his Hill Country Rain video shoot at Guadalupe River State Park. He left behind a catalog of music that defines our state and one that will last forever. Long live Jerry Jeff.
Bruce Springsteen
releases Letter to You
When Bruce Springsteen released his new album, Letter to You, last Friday, it marked the first time he recorded live in the studio with his E Street Band since the Born in the USA sessions in 1983. After that album, Bruce started demoing his songs at home, then having the band add their parts later.
Last November he had lunch with his keyboardist Roy Bittan and played Roy some song samples. Roy suggested that Bruce don’t demo the songs but let the band learn them live in the studio and add their parts spontaneously.
He agreed and they met in Bruce’s home studio a few weeks later. Over the course of five days they recorded the entire album, knocking out all 12 songs in record time.
Remember, it took them three years to record his Born in the USA album in 1984. Nine of the songs are brand new, written by Bruce in late 2019.
The album kicks off with “One Minute You’re Here,” a song that examines the mortality of your friends and family. “Letter to You” is a testament to the dedication he has to his fans. By the third track, “Burning Train,” you hear the E Street Band full force, running wide open. He goes to the vaults for “Janey Needs A Shooter,” a song pulled from the vaults, written back in the mid ’70s.
It certainly sounds like vintage Bruce. He touches on his early days in music with “Last Man Standing,” and realizes he’s the last surviving member of his first band, The Castiles. There’s a definite 1980s sound on “Rainmaker,” the only song on the album that hints at current events. “House of 1000 Guitars” is my least favorite song on the album, but it’s simply my opinion. He salvages two more songs from his archives, “If I Was A Priest” and “Song for Orphans,” and they both have the heavy lyrical style he favored in 1973.
You can hear his Bob Dylan influences on these two tracks. One of my favorite tracks is “Ghosts,” with the lines “when the band kicks into overdrive, by the end of the set we leave no one alive.”
After all, this is where Bruce and the band truly shine, on stage. Their nightly marathon shows that hover close to the four hour mark every night is what sets them apart from everyone else.
Even at 71 years old, he plays every concert like it will be his last, leaving everything on the stage. There’s no one else playing at this level today, it’s what sets Bruce apart from all others. That’s why they call him the Boss. He hopes to tour in 2021 and so does his millions of fans, we need an E Street Band to help put 2020 behind us.
Freiheit Country Store and Gruene Hall lead the charge for live music
When live music started returning to our city, Freiheit Country Store and Gruene Hall stepped up to the plate and did their best to bring it back as fast as possible.
Since they have a full restaurant on site, Freiheit was first in line with live concerts. When they could open at 50% capacity, they started the live acoustic shows with artists like Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, and Jack Ingram. They show upcoming shows by Mike & the Moonpies and Blackhawk.
Gruene Hall followed soon after with limited seating shows by Robert Earl Keen, Stoney LaRue, Granger Smith, Josh Abbott, and Cory Morrow. Their calendar has upcoming shows by Eli Young Band, Randy Rogers, Mark Chesnutt, Jason Boland, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Pat Green, Sean McConnell, Wade Bowen, Aaron Watson, and Gary P. Nunn.
These venues had to change their entire business model to accommodate the CDC guidelines so be patient with the staff if you attend any shows. They are doing everything they can to survive this crazy year. Always check with each venue before attending a concert so you will know their rules for the event. Hopefully, we are close to the end of the pandemic and will be back to normal by the holidays.
Red Bird Listening Room Hosts Songwriters Night
Tonight, the Red Bird Listening Room will host their second songwriter’s night with a solid group of local singer songwriters in our area. Soon after the building was finished, owner Dallas Burrow invited all his friends to stop by and christen the room. They showed up in full force and it was a memorable night.
For tonight’s songwriter showcase, Dallas has invited a large group of artists to stop by and play a few songs. It’s a very relaxed casual atmosphere, with each songwriter playing a new song or one they have had in their catalog for a while.
Red Bird Listening Room is a historic old farmhouse that was meticulously restored to provide a beautiful and intimate experience. So, if you are a songwriter, this is where you need to be tonight. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. and a $10 donation is appreciated but not mandatory. It goes to help continue these cool events. If you do attend, remember listening is permitted but talking is not. Seating is limited so arrive early if you plan on attending. Hand sanitizer and masks are available if you forget yours. The Red Bird is located at 1260 Business 35, next door to Walgreens at the corner of Walnut and Business 35.
