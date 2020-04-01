Hello New Braunfels,
If we were successful in our mission this month, you will see this edition of New Braunfels Monthly as just another edition — no more and no less special than any other month’s copy.
After all, you’ll see almost everything you expect to see in your magazine.
You’ll meet this month’s Hometown Hero and featured artist. You’ll read about popular fundraising events that benefit the community, get a peek into the kitchen of La Cosecha and sample the executive chef’s ceviche, receive the public library’s top book recommendations and learn a craft idea you can do with the kids for Earth Day.
So, what’s different?
For starters, you won’t find an events calendar for April. You also won’t see half of the content we originally planned for this edition. And, you may notice a sprinkling of editor’s notes.
Just days before this magazine was due, COVID-19 swept across the U.S. and basically canceled spring. As I drove to work on March 12, my mind raced with everything we had to drop and scrambled for replacement ideas.
To understand what a sudden cancellation of all gatherings means for a magazine, you have to back up about six months. That’s when we hold a brainstorming session with a selection of community members to help us generate story ideas. After that, the ideas are explored and winnowed to come up with the next half of the year’s story boards.
Then, we give the themes, deadlines and assignments to the contributors, who at any given time are working on a magazine that won’t hit the streets for about two months.
What happened between the Thursday the April edition tanked and the following Wednesday when it went to the printer was nothing short of astounding.
Somehow, despite the odds, our contributors and staff pulled through and churned out a magazine that miraculously looks as though it was supposed to be this way.
Justin Ball, Chuck Jones and John porter, pictured from left on the cover, deserve a special thanks for donning their period attire, pulling out a cannon named Vicious Bunny and gracing our cover at the last possible moment. Thanks also to the Heritage Society of New Braunfels and the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture.
As you read this month’s edition, take note of the bylines on the stories, as well as the people you meet in them. Each of these people was facing his or her own personal fears and struggles as they wrote these stories, talked to our writers and coordinated with our photographer.
Pay attention to the advertisements, as well — especially those promoting April events. The same local businesses that support this publication deserve our support as they face their own personal and financial hardships.
More than ever, this edition was a team effort, and we are humbled by our community’s resilience and pioneer spirit. Though we don’t know what our world will look like by the time you are reading this, we know the people of our community have the drive and determination to work through it and ensure life remains good in New Braunfels.
