Comal County's COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate climbed to 9.52% on Friday morning as the county added 12 new cases to its total. The same rate for the state of Texas stood at 10.10%.
Six of the new cases are confirmed and the remaining are probable. Probable cases are when a patient has met two of three criteria including a positive quick-result antigen test, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and/or close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.
The new cases bring the county's total since the pandemic began to 3,776 with 3,540 of those patients having recovered. That leaves the county with 116 active COVID-19 cases with seven of those patients now hospitalized.
Since the arrival of the pandemic in March, there have been 120 deaths with many of those coming during the summer months as the virus spread throughout nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for eight COVID-19 patients on Friday with two of those in intensive care and on on a ventilator. Local hospitals have been caring for county patients as well as those transferred from outside the county. Some county patients have also been treated at hospitals outside the county.
As of Friday morning the county's office public health had received reports of 28,752 tests conducted with 2,878 confirmed cases and 898 probable cases. That's an increase of 72 tests since Thursday's report.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday and you must have an appointment.
Elsewhere
New York
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — A study testing an experimental antibody drug for the coronavirus has been paused to investigate a possible safety issue.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients — those who need intense oxygen treatment or breathing machines — because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.
The study can continue to test the two-antibody drug combo in hospitalized patients who need little or no extra oxygen. Other studies in mild or moderately ill people also are continuing.
Earlier this month, a study testing a similar drug from Eli Lilly in hospitalized patients was paused and later stopped because the drug didn’t seem to help. Experts say previous testing suggests these antibody drugs may help most when given early in infection.
Italy
ROME — Italy added a record 31,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours.
Health Ministry official Gianni Rezza says “the epidemic is galloping. The virus is circulating and it’s circulating fast.”
Italy conducted some 215,00 swab tests, its highest one-day total.
Rezza says any improvements from restrictions would take at least two-to-four weeks. This week, Italy closed restaurants, bars and cafes in the evenings and shut down gyms, pools, theaters and cinemas for 30 days.
Italy’s total confirmed cases stand at more than 647,000. With 199 more deaths, the confirmed death toll is more than 38,000.
Portugal
LISBON, Portugal —Portugal is reporting a record 4,656 new infections in the last 24 hours.
The General Directorate for Health says there were 40 deaths and nearly 2,000 people sent to the hospital, with 275 in intensive care.
Northern Portugal and the Lisbon region are the hardest-hit areas, officials say, with coronavirus patients taking up more than 80% of beds in hospital wards and ICUs.
The government was consulting with opposition parties on possible new restrictions to contain the pandemic.
Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira says localized night-time curfews, cordoned-off hotspots and a mandatory national order to work from home are under discussion.
Poland
WARSAW, Poland — Poland reached another daily record with more than 21,600 coronavirus cases registered on Friday.
There were 202 more deaths, 35 considered caused by COVID-19 alone. The Health Ministry says more than 15,400 people were hospitalized and more than 1,250 are on ventilators.
Nearly 7,700 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and more than 520 ventilators are still available in the nation of 38 million, the ministry says.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced Friday that Poland’s cemeteries will be closed Saturday through Monday during the national holiday of visiting graves to lay flowers and light memorial candles.
Authorities are concerned about a possible spike in cases following street demonstrations against the recent tightening of the abortion law.
Germany
BERLIN — Germany’s health minister says when a vaccine for the coronavirus is ready, it will be equally distributed among all European Union member nations.
Jens Spahn told EU health ministers the plan is to wait for Phase 3 trials to be completed and organize fair distribution.
“All 27 member states, no matter how big they are, how small they are, what their GDP is will participate, and get doses from the very beginning proportional to their population size,” he says.
The German minister, who was in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, has stressed comprehensive clinical trials are needed first. He says it must be “secure and safe, that is very important for acceptance.”
EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides added a vaccine wouldn’t be a “silver bullet” that immediately ends the pandemic and people would need to maintain precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.