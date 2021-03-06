Stephen Wayne Darby, resident of Canyon Lake, Texas, died February 24, 2021, at his home after a long period of failing health.
Steve was born on August 7, 1938 to Walter and Lois Darby in Woodsville, NH, where he was raised. After graduating high school, he served in the US Air Force. Having completed his military service, Steve moved to Texas, where he met and married his first wife Bobbie, who predeceased him in 1994. In 1998, Steve married Sue to whom he was married until her death in 2008. Over the years, he worked as a refinery operator, pub owner, and school custodian. At the time of his death, he was the owner/manager of a storage business.
In addition to his parents and spouses, Steve was predeceased by a sister Janice (Darby) Hahn, of Woodsville, NH. He is survived by two brothers, Philip Darby, of Gardner, MA, and Norman Darby, of Woodsville, NH, daughters Sharon Harrison, (Mike), Melodie England, (Dick), Tammy Erlanson, sons Tony Erlanson, Todd Erlanson, (Denise) and numerous grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Steve’s big smile, positive attitude and kind heart will be greatly missed. He enjoyed camping, boating, woodworking and the pursuit of the perfect golf game. He loved his family, having a cold beer with friends and sharing a good joke.
A memorial service will be held at the VFW in Sattler Texas, on March 20, 2010 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to VFW Post 8573, 14625 River Road, Canyon Lake, TX 78133.
