Ben Scroggins had a distinguished career in the Army retiring as a major and then serving as constable in two different precincts. I knew him well because in his first race for constable, he beat me in the runoff election.
He never missed a chance to support a charitable cause (especially the ones involving women!) by providing for their security. Ben loved his country and his county. He will be missed.
The weekend edition ran a column from the Houston Chronicle on Chuck Yeager. It said that he joined the Air Force in 1941 at the age of 18.
No he did not.
He couldn’t have.
The Air Force did not exist until 1947. It was the Army he joined — and in which he served during WWII. Therefore, many of Yeager’s famed accomplishments, such as shooting down 13 German planes, were when he was a soldier.
Star Carey,
Canyon Lake
