I am a retired computer programmer/analyst. I started out on a card operating system and watched computers evolve into what they are today. So I think I know what I am talking about.
Like millions of Texans I am trying to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. I have seen the pathetic non-efforts that our elected and administrative leaders have done. Why haven’t they done anything? Well, what they have done is sit on their hands and watch the chaos of people trying to be vaccinated. This just proves we do not elect the best and the brightest to public office nor do our incompetent elected officials appoint the best and the brightest to administrative positions.
Every day I call or look up on the internet vaccination centers trying to be scheduled for a shot. Everyday! This is positively Byzantine.
What I am proposing is not rocket science. It is a simple computer program that can be written by a novice programmer. Write a program that centrally schedules vaccinations. Create a database of vaccination points, hospitals, clinics, state and local health centers. Have people call or login into our state central website. Enter your name, contact information and your zip code and how far you are willing to travel for the vaccine.
As the vaccines becomes available, the program schedules on a first come first serve basis a vaccination site for the applicants to go to, based on their zip code. An automated call or email goes out to the applicants assigning them a time and place to go for the vaccine. The call then asks if the scheduled time is right for them and asks the applicant to respond by hitting a number on their phone. If the assigned time is not convenient for them, the program tells them how to enter, through their phone, a time and date that is appropriate for them.
This allows the applicant to only have to make one entry to schedule a vaccination statewide. It is quick and it is efficient. Why haven’t our not so best and brightest officials done this?
Lee Hunnicutt,
New Braunfels
