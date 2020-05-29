NEW BRAUNFELS PUBLIC LIBRARY
- Modified Hours of Operation:
- Dedicated time for seniors and at-risk individuals: 10am to 11am Monday through Friday.
- General Hours: 11am to 6pm Monday through Friday; 11am to 2pm on Saturdays. Closed Sundays.
- Face coverings are highly encouraged.
- No public seating will be available and floor markings will direct customers to social distance while in line.
- Staff assistance will be limited: all materials will be checked out using self-check-out machines.
- Virtual programming will continue; there will be no in-person summer programs.
- Cash payments will not be accepted and there is no charge for printing.
- Study rooms, meeting rooms, and conference rooms will not be available.
- The curbside pickup program remains available, with some changes to the pickup procedure:
- Pickup is now on the book-drop side of the building with four designated parking spots.
- Patrons should call 830-221-4300 or text 830-253-4804 to let library staff know their parking spot.
- The Westside Community Center and Library is tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 15.
- For more information about the Library’s operations, visit the New Braunfels Public Library website.
NEW BRAUNFELS PARKS DEPARTMENT
- The Landa Park Miniature Golf Course and the Landa Lake paddleboats will reopen June 1 with mandated health-related restrictions and limitations.
- The Fischer Park Nature Center will reopen June 1 with modified hours of operation: 10am to 4pm Monday through Friday, 10am to 6pm Saturdays, and 12pm to 6pm Sundays.
- Outdoor exercise equipment at Eikel Park and along the County Line Memorial Trail will reopen June 1.
- Camp Minnehaha and Fischer Park Nature Camps begin June 1. See the Parks Dept. website for details.
- JAWS skate park will open June 1 with recommended health guidelines in place.
- Playgrounds in Landa Park, the Landa Park Train, the Fischer Park splash pad all remain closed awaiting future guidance from the Governor’s office.
- The Landa Park Aquatic Complex is tentatively set to reopen on June 10.
NEW BRAUNFELS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Limited Hours of Operation: 9am to 4pm Monday through Friday. The Court will be cleaned and sanitized each day.
- Only defendants and their attorneys are allowed in the courtroom unless the defendant is a juvenile.
- All defendants, especially seniors and at-risk individuals, are encouraged to schedule virtual hearings instead of in-person appearances, by emailing court@nbtexas.org.
- Guests to the Court should expect temperature checks and health screenings at the door. Masks will be required while in the courtroom.
- Seating in the courtroom is limited and defendants will be asked to wait in their vehicles until they are notified by text to enter the building for their hearing.
- For information on resolutions to your citation, including payment or other options, visit the New Braunfels Municipal Court website.
For more about the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, log on to www.nbtexas.org/COVID-19.
