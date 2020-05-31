Jeff Adams
• Has lived in New Braunfels for over 10 years
• “I have been a branch director for over a year now, and in a leadership role in our SAR and CERT program for 6 years.”
• Outside of NBCERT, Adams is a technician with Sitech Tejas, which is part of Holt Cat.
• Reason for joining: “My wife, Vickie, who has participated in various volunteer organizations, i.e Red Cross deployments, found the group and eventually got me excited about the program”
• On being a Hometown Hero: “I personally never feel like a “hero” I just perform the tasks required.”
Amanda Bayane
• Has lived in New Braunfels since 2010.
• “I accepted the position as Assistant Branch Director for the Training Branch in September 2019.”
• Reason for joining: “I first learned about NBCERT in 2018, while attending a CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event) at the McKenna Center. At this time, I was actively seeking a volunteer opportunity that aligned with my passions and skills. I have always been interested in a variety of outdoor activities which has allowed me to build my survival skills.”
• Outside of NBCERT Bayane works as a Senior Project Manager at Rush Enterprises.
• On being a Hometown Hero: “NBCERT is an organization made up of charitable locals eager to support their community. It is equally important to us to empower the community to support themselves as it is to respond to a crisis.”
Jeri Burgess
• Originally from Dallas
• Joined: “I have been a member of NB CERT for four years and on the leadership team for one year.”
• Reason for joining: “I’ve been working for the past 4.5 years or so to organize a non-profit organization, Guada-Comal Disaster Alliance. I became involved with NBCERT as a part of my training for GCDA. I am the Deputy Branch Director for the Incident Management Team. I am also the Director of Contract Management & Dealer Licensing for Rush Enterprises, Inc and I work part time in the nursery at Oakwood Church.”
• On being a Hometown Hero: “Our team does so much behind the scenes to make New Braunfels and Comal County a better place.”
Paul Ericksen
• Has lived in New Braunfels since 2011.
• Joined: “We attended a Walmart Safety Day that summer of 2011.”
• Reason for joining: “We decided to take the 24 CERT class after talking to the CERT Team at the Walmart Safety Day. I joined after the class and started in leadership soon after and have remained chairman of the Board of the CERT Foundation all these years. I am also the Captain of the Search and Rescue team.”
• Ericksen is also an EMT and president of the New Braunfels Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.
• On being a Hometown Hero: “I personally don’t feel like a hero, just very proud to be a part of the NBCERT organization.”
Joshua Hedman
• Has lived in New Braunfels since 2017.
• Joined: “I started volunteering with NBCERT last year and recently became part of the leadership around the new year. I am the Medical Branch Deputy Director.”
• Reason for joining: “Activity. The ability to develop worthwhile skills in programs such as Search and Rescue was very attractive. Once a member, many other active volunteer opportunities were presented, and with my medical background it seemed like a great fit.”
• On being a Hometown Hero: “It is a reflection of the leadership that has been there for many years. They have given a lot of their free time to make NBCERT so effective. I would not use the word hero to describe NBCERT. But I do appreciate when people from our community take time to say thank you and show their appreciation.”
Mary Liebermann
• Has lived in New Braunfels since 2008
• Joined: May 2017
• Reason for joining:“After I retired (from a career in the Air Force) I wanted to do something where I could use nursing and military skills and joining the CERT team became a perfect match.”
• Liebermann is a NBCERT Training Branch Director and Search and Rescue (SAR) Field Training Officer. She also volunteers with the non-profit organization Casting for Recovery as an oncology massage therapist and is a fly-fishing instructor.
• On being a Hometown Hero: “I’m just blessed to be able to work with an incredible group of volunteers who are dedicated to helping our community in so many ways, but most importantly, teaching them how to stay safe in an emergency situation.”
Ruby Moseley
• Has lived in New Braunfels since 2012.
• Joined: “I have been part of the leadership team for NBCERT for 4 years and have served as one of the Public Information Officers for 6 years. I also serve on the NBCERT Foundation Board of Directors.” Moseley is also the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Comal ISD.
• Reason for joining: “I have always worked with various youth leadership programs and the organization I was working for wanted to run a Youth Preparedness program so I decided to go through the FEMA Basic CERT course. After I moved to New Braunfels in 2012, I plugged in with the team here.”
• On being a Hometown Hero: “The team falls in the same category as our hometown heroes -— we might not arrive with sirens blaring, but we are in the background supporting our first responders and all of their efforts which allows for more of them to be in the field as needed.”
Jennifer Pfannstiel
• Has lived in the New Braunfels area since attending Texas State University in 1984.
• Joined: “I went through the second class of CERT training in 2011 and became the NBCERT Branch Director in 2017.”
• Reason for joining: “I actually learned about NBCERT from standing in line one morning for my coffee at Starbucks. There was a flyer advertising the training for the next NBCERT class. I went through that class and met Paul Ericksen who is now our NBCERT president and Search and Rescue Captain.”
• On being a Hometown Hero: “Knowing that I am part of a team that is willing to help out our community be more prepared in the event that a disaster can happen and possibly be assistance to our first responders so that they can do their job is very rewarding. As far as heroes are concerned — being a part of NBCERT does not make me a hero — just a citizen who wants to help their community in anyway that I can. The true heroes are our First Responders.”
Dan Platzer
• Has lived in New Braunfels since 2014.
• Joined: “I was appointed as the Logistics focal for the team in early 2017 and promoted to Branch Logistics Director in the fall of 2017.”
• Platzer is also treasurer on the New Braunfels Foundation Board of Directors and is responsible for the oversight of Foundation expenditures by the NBCERT team.
• Reason for joining: “My daughter’s neighborhood was decimated by the Moore, Oklahoma tornado in May 2013. We were there a day after it happened and watched the city’s CERT team support local fire and police. In 2015 I saw an ad placed in the Herald-Zeitung by the New Braunfels EOC Director soliciting volunteers for CERT training. Signed up and completed the 20-hour basic course in November 2015.”
• On being a Hometown Hero: “Our genuine Hometown Hero for the New Braunfels CERT team is Lisa Rubey. Since her appointment as Program Manager, Lisa has restructured, organized, motivated, improved and led by example a dedicated and effective volunteer organization which provides needed support to New Braunfels and the surrounding community. I am just proud that I’m one of it’s contributing members and plan to continue to serve. ”
Thomas Stuhler
• His wife, grandchildren and daughter-in-law moved here from Northern Virginia in October of 2015 after falling in love with the community and its residents
• Joined: Became a member of the NBCERT team in August of 2017 and a branch director in September of 2019.
“My official title is Incident Management Deputy Branch Director. Outside of CERT, I am a senior systems engineer working as a government contractor for American Systems, a Virginia based company, supporting the U.S. Navy.”
• Reason for joining: “My wife was the first to complete CERT training and her enthusiasm for the knowledge she gained was infectious.”
• On being a Hometown Hero: “I myself do not feel like a hero, but I do feel like I am making a difference in our community by the work I do.”
Vickie Adams-Brown
Andy Cardiel
Nadine Carlson
Jay Hidalgo
Lisa Rubey
Lynn Walker
