The city of New Braunfels is closing its municipal court facility until the middle of next week after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials said in a Thursday announcement.
The employees, who are now quarantining at home, were last at work on Monday, Oct. 19 and Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The city said that all employees are being asked to self-quarantine for the next several days, but that with the use of a virtual court system, the potential spread of the virus to others is very low.
The facility is being sanitized and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 28 when it will operate under its modified hours of operation. Those are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also continue to use the virtual court system.
Those with business with the court are being asked to contact court@nbtexas.org.
Comal County adds 16 cases of disease
Comal County health officials added 16 cases of COVID-19 to its totals on Thursday morning, including 15 new cases and one backlogged case.
Of those 16 cases, four are confirmed and a dozen are probable.
The county also added an additional six recoveries leaving the country with 119 active cases of COVID-19 with six patients hospitalized. Since the pandemic arrived in March, 120 patients have died.
Local hospitals on Thursday reported caring for five COVID-19 patients with one of those in intensive care and on a ventilator.
The county now has information on 27,849 tests with 2,838 confirmed cases and 855 probable cases since the pandemic began. That's an increase of 41 tests from Wednesday's report.
The county's seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged at 5.57%.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday and you must have an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.