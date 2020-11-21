Teixeira - Crowley-Galvin Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Teixeira of New Braunfels, formerly of Fort Worth, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley, to Kiel Crowley-Galvin, son of Mr. Mark Galvin and Mrs. Susan Crowley-Galvin of Round Rock.
Ashely is a 2011 graduate of Niceville High School in Florida. She is a 2015 graduate of Florida State University with a degree in Psychology and Biology, and a 2017 graduate of University of Texas at Dallas with a degree in Applied Cognition and Neuroscience. She is currently employed with Synaptic Resources.
