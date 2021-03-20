Spence-Smith Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Spence of New Braunfels, Texas are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Joseph Spence to Kaylee Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Hoskins of Sandersville, Georgia. Joseph is an active-duty service member in the United States Army stationed at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia. Kaylee graduated from Georgia Southern with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and is an RN at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. A December wedding is planned.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels ISD will look for interim as Moczygemba heads into retirement early
- Proposed New Braunfels rules change could improve life for animals
- Houston man drowns in Canyon Lake trying to save swimming children
- Man, woman arrested on drug charges in New Braunfels
- I-35 construction will keep traffic in New Braunfels on frontage road longer
- Families sweeping up homes in Veramendi community
- Vicente H. Romero, Sr.
- New Braunfels and sodas have a long history
- New Braunfels website puts project information at citizens’ fingertips
- Stephanie Stahl Timmermann
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 26
Commented