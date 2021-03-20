Spence-Smith Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Spence of New Braunfels, Texas are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Joseph Spence to Kaylee Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Hoskins of Sandersville, Georgia. Joseph is an active-duty service member in the United States Army stationed at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia. Kaylee graduated from Georgia Southern with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and is an RN at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. A December wedding is planned.