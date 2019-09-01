Martha (Schramm) and James Weber celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 1, 2019. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1969 at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin, Texas. Martha and James have four children. Mary (Russell) Beck, Pauline (Mike) Turner, Nicholas (Michelle) Weber and Sarah (Garrett) Anderson. The couple has 11 grandchildren.
Martha and James raised their children in New Braunfels and are both retired school teachers still living in New Braunfels.
An afternoon Mass followed by anniversary blessing was celebrated by Fr. Kris Bytomski and Msgr. Dennis Darilek (St. James Catholic Church, Seguin) in their honor at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels. Following the mass, a dinner was hosted by the children and grandchildren for family and many special friends. There was special time set aside for memories to be shared.
