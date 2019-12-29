The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Eleanor Rae was born Dec. 17, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces. Her parents are Josh and Amie King. Her grandparents are Cliff and Rae Lynn Weidel; and Danny and Patricia King.
Kynlee Elizabeth Vestal was born Dec. 19, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds. Her parents are Michael and Michael Ann Vestal. Her grandparents are Paul and Ray Ann Muschalek; and David Vestal and Donna Boales.
Sean Logan Wiggins was born Dec. 19, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces. His parents are Sean Scott Wiggins and Alicia Denae Wiggins.
Ellie Rose Soechting was born Dec. 21, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces. Her parents are Tyler Soechting and Ashley Staggs. Her grandparents are Dwight Dee Staggs II and Rhonda Staggs; and Mary Ruth Soechting and Roy Soechting.
Braxton Ryker Fleming was born Dec. 23, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounces. His parents are Brianna Halsey and Johnathan Fleming. His grandparents are Raymond Halsey and Suzanna Wise; and Misty Fleming and Patrick Fleming.
