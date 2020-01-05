The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Isabella Marie Serna was born Dec. 18, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds. Her parents are Olga Serna and Vicente Serna. Her grandparents are Lidia Martinez and Bernardo Estrada; and Silvia Pineda and Rogelio Serna.
Wyatt Joseph Veenstra was born Dec. 19, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. His parents are Eric and Jeni Veenstra.
Hudson Alan Seibert was born Dec. 19, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds 10 ounces. His parents are Jerrod and Kate Seibert. His grandparents are Scott and Susan Tjernagel; and Jana Seibert and the late Jimmy Seibert.
Gabriella Rose Vallejo was born Dec. 18, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Her parents are Anthony and Jennifer Vallejo. Her grandparents are Leroy and Belinda Vallejo.
Jace Thaddeus Knapek was born Dec. 19, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces. His parents are Jeffrey and Jocelyn Knapek. His grandparents are Joe and Monica Talamantes; Brandon and Melody Garza; and the late Jonathan Knapek.
Lucius J. Risner was born Dec. 20, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces. His parents are Gary and Christina Lee Risner.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Anna Jean Miller was born Dec. 30, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces. Her parents are Michael Miller and Pamyla Miller.
Michael Thor VanHoutte was born Dec. 30, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces. His parents are Michael and Brittani VanHoutte. His grandparents are Richard and Silvia Hurtado; and Michael and Dee VanHoutte.
