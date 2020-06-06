The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Harper Lynn Sherrod was born May 27, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces. Her parents are Shawn and Heather Sherrod. Her grandparents are Debra Hewitt, Harry and Elaine Hewitt; and Marion and Cheryl Strzelczyk.
Quinn Montgomery Lindsey was born May 28, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces. His parents are Abigail Lindsey and Fulton Dromgoole III. His grandparents are Barry and Carol Lindsey; and Fulton II and Fracis Dromgoole.
Adalynn Danielle De La Cerda was born May 29, 2020. She weighed 6 pound 5 ounces. Her parents are Francesca Otten and Jose De La Cerda.
Hutch Ryan Anderson Barnhart was born May 29, 2020. He weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces. His parents are Sean and Nicole Barnhart. His grandparents are Ralf and Becky Cloud; and Paul and Lanna Barnhart.
Byrdie Jack Little-Kaneza was born May 29, 2020. She weighed 4 pounds 5 ounces. Her parents are Lindsay Little and Kevin Kaneza. Her grandparents are Robert and Sue Little; and Anicet Ntagara and Seraphine Karangwayire.
Colesen Wayne Dill was born May 31, 2020. He weighed 10 pounds 5 ounces. His parents are Courtanne Griffin and Cody Dill. Her grandparents are John and Michelle Griffin; and Shelly and Donald Carter and Curtis Dill.
Alaia Rose Flores was born June 2, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces. Her parents are Adriana Bustos and Hector Flores. Her grandparents are Mary Bustos and Johnny Santos; and Marta Ayala and Edwardo Vazque.
Aris Leoka Campbell was born June 2, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds. Her parents are Margareth Mahboubian and John Campbell III. Her grandparents are Alma Mahboubian and Vrej Mahboubian; and Deborah Speeks and John Campbell Jr.
Bennett Teele Grimmer was born June 3, 2020. He weighed 10 pounds 3 ounces. His parents are Cameron Grimmer and Tabetha Grimmer. His grandparents are Michelle McBroom and Monte McBroom; and William Grimmer and Penny Grimmer.
Andi Nicole Morris was born June 4, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Her parents are Jonathan and Jennifer Morris. Her grandparents are Darlene Stimac and Joseph Stimac; and Maurice and Glenda Morris.
