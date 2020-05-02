The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Mateo Boyz Santos Hernandez was born April 22, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces. His parents are Brianna and Michael Hernandez.
Christian Reid Gold was born April 23, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces. His parents are Aimee Silguero and Dustin Gold. His grandparents are Emeterio Silguero III and Kelly Silguero; and Karen Gold.
Grayson James Ramsay was born April 24, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. His mother is Elaina Ramsay. His grandparents are Ronda and Gary Ramsay.
Eleanor Jane Young was born April 25, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces. Her parents are Emily Young and Thomas Young. Her grandparents are Dorothy Lopez-Cuevas and Rodolfo Lopez-Cuevas; and Elaine Young and Douglas Young.
Sawyer Lewis Redding was born April 24, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds 15 ounces. His parents are Heath and Nicole Redding. His grandparents are William and Terry Stipanovich; and Hershel, Elizabeth and Tammie Redding.
Lawson Riley Gaines was born April 27, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces. His parents are Steven and Christina Gaines. His grandparents are David and Melody Mead; and Jackie and Gary Gaines.
Stella Joy Sandoval was born April 28, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces. Her parents are Moises and Marissa Sandoval. Her grandparents are Jana and Randy Harkins; and Martin and Rosario Sandoval.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Alizandra Mulan Buyce was born April 26, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounces. Her mother is Ashlea Buyce. Her grandparents are Wayne and Margie Buyce.
Landon J. Reny was born April 27, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces. His parents are Ryan and Lauren Reny. His grandparents are Steve and Janet Gard; and Kevin Reny and Kelly Parker.
Harper Blythe Cowan was born April 29, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents are Jennifer and Justin Cowan. Her grandparents are Jeannie and Milton Davis; and Liz and Rhett Cowan and Dee Campbell Cowan.
