The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Ameliya Hope Torres was born Nov. 23, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces. Her parents are Rojelio and Victoria Torres. Her grandparents are Theodore and Irma Hernandez; and the late Rojelio Torres Sr. and Aurora Torres.
Judah Seraphim McFarlane was born Nov. 26, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces. His parents are Rushane and Shaneiqa McFarlane. His grandparents are Robert and Sharon Arline; and Randolf McFarlane and Glenna Wallace.
Thea Williams was born Nov. 26, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces. Her parents are Jacob and Cassy Williams. Her grandparents are Tammy and Gary Stone; and Danny and Cheryl Williams.
Ariana Jessica Katarina Svenfelt was born Nov. 26, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces. Her parents are Anthon and Jessica Svenfelt. Her grandparents are Jason and Martha Olin; and Thomas and Lena Svenfelt.
Daxton Joe Foster was born Dec. 3, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces. His parents are Kari and Dalton Foster. His grandparents are Tim and Kathy Oetren; Lisa Foerster; and Marty and Darnell Foster.
Benjamin Bosvely Dionisio was born Dec. 4, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces. His parents are Francisco B. and Cariana Dionisio. His grandparents are José and Gracie Munoz; and Grancisco and Deborah Dionisio.
Andrew Lee Morris was born Dec. 7, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds 4 ounces. His parents are Scott and Hannah Morris. His grandparents are Nate and Rebekah Bienhoff; and Perry Morris and Dierdre Pierce.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Emerson Koda Harford was born Nov. 22, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces. His parents are Kayla and Max Harford. His grandparents are David and Kelly Caddell; and Tim Harford and Karen Warren.
Giovanni Zane Davila was born Nov. 27, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces. His parents are Andrew Davila and Jeannette Ochoa. His grandparents are Regino Ochoa and Sylvia Ochoa; Annette Ochoa and Ever Arana; and Ben and Norma Davila.
Coral Jayne Neah Ford was born Nov. 30, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces. Her parents are Dakota and Halye Ford. Her grandparents are Barry and Jayne Beavers; and Tim and Diane Ford.
Elena Sofia Vallejo Andres was born Dec. 3, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces. Her mother is Emisty Vallejo. Her grandparents are Diego and Debra Vallejo.
River Bleu Dufur was born Dec. 3, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce. His parents are Danny and Stacy Dufur. His grandparents are Joe and Kerry Paumen; and Peggy Dufur.
Raigyn Jalaylah Burleson was born Dec. 3, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces. Her mother is Sarah Burleson. Her grandparents are Joycelyn Anderson and James Burleson.
Noelle Ruth Steel was born Dec. 4, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents are Travis and Calynn Steel. Her grandparents are Clay and Anna Zientek; and Gary and M’Lissa Steel.
Kate Taylor Newman was born Dec. 4, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces. Her parents are Trey and Jennifer Newman. Her grandparents are Eric and Carrie Goodwin; Ed and Jaye Newman; and Sheila Dean.
Wyatt Duane Duran Kelley was born Dec. 5, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces. His parents are Autumn Duran and Jackson Kelley. His grandparents are Erica Pacheco and Eddie Pacheco; David Duran and Aja Duran; and Troy and Kristen Kelley.
Brinley Faith Stubblefield was born Dec. 9, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces. Her parents are Shane and Heather Stubblefield. Her grandparents are Vince and Crecia Martinelli; and Lee and Sherry Stubblefield.
Zeida Lenae Garcia was born Dec. 10, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces. Her parents are Terra Perry and Jeromy Garcia. Her grandparents are Rhonda and Tim Fagg; and Cynthia and Jose Medrano.
Willow Evelyn-Karmin King was born Dec. 10, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces. Her mother is Serafin King. Her grandmother is Nicole King.
The following child was born at Houston Methodist Hospital:
Logan James Vargas was born Nov. 11, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces. His parents are Andrea and Ryan Vargas. His grandparents are Shirley and Darryl Schmidt; and Anita and Rudy Vargas.
