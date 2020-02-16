The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Canaan Rock Alfaro was born Feb. 4, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds 9 ounces. His parents are Eddie and Lisa Alfaro. His grandparents are Frank and Norma Rodriguez; and Serafin and Cristina Alfaro.
Hadley Grace Kelley was born Feb. 7, 2020. She weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces. Her parents are Justin and Emily Kelley. Her grandparents are Emil and Beverley Jenke; and Bob and Lisa Kelley.
Neely Marie Battleson was born Feb. 10, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces. Her parents are Jesse and Morgan Battleson. Her grandparents are Bobby and Lisa Stephens; and Kim Ramirez and Richard Battleson.
Nicolas Valentin Palacios was born Feb. 11, 2020. His mother is Socorro Magdaliz Palacios. His grandmother is Socorro Sanchez.
Kenzie-Lou Quintanilla was born Feb. 12, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce. Her parents are Kimberly Rodriguez and Jacob Quintanilla. Her grandparents are Luis J. Rodriguez and Virginia Rodriguez; and Jesusita G. Torres.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Dylan Johnson Evers was born Feb. 13, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces. His parents are Amanda and Chris Evers. His grandparents are Cheryl and the late Jerry Saur; and Karin and Greg Thomas.
Alicyn Mae Ballard was born Feb. 5, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces. Her mother is Tamra Thomas. Her grandfather is Stephen Tomas.
Joshua Steven Garcia Yoc was born Feb. 5, 2020. His parents are Suceli Yoc Hernandez and Ye. His grandparents are Hercelia Hernandez and Florencio Yoc; and Isbel Edsquibel and Hector Garcia.
