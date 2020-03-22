The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Alani Reyna Chacon was born March 13, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces. Her parents are Amisty Ybarra and Rony Chacon. Her grandparents are Mario Ybarra; Angelica and Johnny Costilla; and Yolanda Graves and Manuel DeJesus.
Rylan Benjamin Moreno was born March 13, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces. His parents are Bryana Castilleja and Albert Moreno III. His grandparents are Cindy and Adam Martinez; Chris and Sylvia Castilleja; Albert Jr. and Denis Moreno; and Jodi Espinoza.
Kayson Noah Saucedo was born March 17, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. His mother is Jennifer Saucedo. His grandparents are Javier Saucedo and Brenda Saucedo.
