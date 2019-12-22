The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Beckett Jack Dillard was born Dec. 16, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces. His parents are Katie and Brody Dillard. His grandparents are Karen Mundy, Ian Roper, Barry Mundy and Julie Burrows; and Keith and Cynthia Dillard.
Wyatt James Sauceda was born Dec. 10, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces. His parents are Courtney and James Sauceda. His grandparents are Rita and Wayne Tysinger; and Regina and Rene Sauceda.
Aubrey Elizabeth Sabo was born Dec. 11, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces. Her parents are William and Elizabeth Sabo. Her grandparents are Alex and Renee Luce; and Valerie Schultz.
Ruth Fae Acosta was born Dec. 12, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces. Her parents are Kayla and Johnny Acosta. Her grandparents are Sandra Guiterrez and Mark Easy; and Misty and Johnny Acosta.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Colt Cheaney was born Dec. 10, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds. His mother is Kyleigh Cheaney. His grandparents are Jacqueline Cheaney, Willie Cheaney, Laura Graves and John Graves.
Camyrn Gene Hoffman Seta was born Dec. 16, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces. His parents are Carry and Adrina Seta. His grandparents are John and Jolene Hoffman; and Larry and Cindy Seta.
