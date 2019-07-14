The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Kash Jeffery Neill was born July 1, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces. His parents are Kourtney Stewart and Cole Neill. His grandparents are Shay Stewart and Jeff Cook; and Jeff and Staci Neill.
Violet Marie Vorwald was born June 27, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents are Danielle and Blake Vorwald. Her grandparents are Bernadette and Paul Coney; and Loey McCabe and Barry Vorwald.
Remi Roze Aguirre was born July 2, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce. Her parents are Rumaldo Jr. and Jasmine Aquirre. Her grandparents are Janie and the late Amado Garces; and Rumaldo St. and Dorinda Aguirre.
Yareli Valentina Sanchez was born June 28, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces. Her parents are Crystal Trejo and Jose Sanchez. Her grandparents are Pedro Trejo and Laura Soto; and Jose Sanchez and Maria Sanchez.
Jaxson Matthew Garcia was born June 28, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce. His parents are Terra Hupfer and Marcos Garcia. His grandparents are Tammy and Raymond Hupfer.
Roland Thomas Luna was born June 27, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces. His parents are Daniel and Bobbie Luna. His grandparents are Elizabeth Salas; and Eddy and Irene Luna.
Jackson Wayne Robles was born June 28, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces. His parents are Daryl and Cassandra Robles. His grandparents are Mario and Chayo Molina; Oscar and Cruz Carmen Mead; and Louis and Otilia Robles.
London Remi Fraser was born July 4, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces. Her parents are Matthew and Alisha Fraser. Her grandparents are Randy and Jana Evola; and James and Susan Fraser.
Milo Jamison Driskill was born July 6, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces. His parents are Jamison and Ashley Driskill. His grandparents are Gerald and Carol Fuller; and David and Jackie Driskill.
Warren James Lehrmann was born July 5, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces. His parents are Jared and Alexandra Lehrmann. His grandparents are Julien and Debbie Parsons; and Jeff and Cindy Lehrmann.
Bowen Isaac Lockhart was born July 6, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds 7 ounces. His parents are Chad and Jessica Lockhart. His grandparents are Larry and Cheryl Herrmann; and Bob and Patricia Lockhart.
Logan Riley Bertoia-Burgan was born July 5, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces. His parents are Ali Bertoia and Cameron Burgan. His grandparents are Carolyn and Ronald Bertoia; and Ginger and Billy Bourgan.
Kourtnee Kay Elliott was born July 5, 2019. She weighed 5 pounds 7 ounces. Her parents are Jacquelyn L. Longoria and Cody Allen Elliott. Her grandparents are Mamie T. Kunkel and Christenne Kay Elliott.
Wyatt Jay Clark was born July 3, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces. His parents are Alyssandra Gomez and William Jacob Clark III. His grandparents are Cindy and Julian V. Gomez III; and Maria and William Clark.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Emory Elizabeth Bauch was born June 27, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces. Her parents are Brooke and Eric Bauch. Her grandparents are Mick and Karen Bailey; and Alan and Susan Bauch.
Jace Michael Cochran was born July 2, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. His parents are Charles and Courtney Cochran. His grandparents are Randy and Kelly Riley; and Matthew and Crystal Voss.
Owen Timothy Schoenfeldt was born July 2, 2019. His parents are Josh and Sara Schoenfeldt.
Taron Ryan MacDonald was born July 3, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces. His parents are Ryan and Kali MacDonald. His grandparents are Dennis and Brenda Beierman; and Rosa MacDonald Burns.
Parker Reese Watson was born July 6, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces. Her parents are Hunter and Lauren Watson. Her grandparents are Lori Thomas; and Kristen Ramsey, J.R. Watson and Carl Hildebrand.
Emmersyn Raine Foster was born July 3, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces. Her parents are Trace and Lauren Foster. Her grandparents are Larry and Karen Lavergne; and Randal and Shellie Foster.
Eleanor Mae Crow was born July 9, 2019. She weighed 4 pounds 7 ounces. Her mother is Hannah Crow. Her grandparents are Kirk and Susan Crow.
Maximillian Cooper Zamora was born July 10, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces. His parents are Jordan and Jesse Zamora. His grandparents are Leonard and Lorri Dixon; and Jesus and Liza Zamora.
