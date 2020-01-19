The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Caylee Mae Wieding was born Jan. 13, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Her parents are Cody and Courtney Wieding. Her grandparents are Curt Adolphson and Pat Sheady-Adolphson; and Joanne Riley.
Jason Paul Beale was born Jan. 12, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces. His parents are Forest and Jennifer Beale. His grandparents are Bob and Bonita Reid Story and the late Larry Paul Reid; and Jan and Lynn Winn and Jim Beale.
Leonardo Jonathan Tinajero Camargo was born Jan. 14, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces. His parents are Gabriela and Gustavo Tinajero. His grandparents are Arcelia Diaz and Raul Camargo.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Karter Edward Whitwell was born Jan. 9, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces. His parents are Josh Whitwell and Monique Whitwell.
Colton Elliot Vaughan was born Jan. 9, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds. His parents are Michelle and Jimmy Vaughan. His grandparents are Carmen Ramos and Jose Martinez; and Sara Keith and Gary Vaughan.
Claire Evelyn Pineda was born Jan. 12, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces. Her parents are Bob and Rachel Pineda. Her grandparents are Jim and Julie Earl; and Robert Pineda and Colleen Phillips.
