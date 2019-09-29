The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Rylie Jae Ramirez was born Sept. 13, 2019. She weighed 5 pounds 7 ounces. Her parents are Elizabeth Gonzalez and Jordan Ramirez. Her grandparents are Maria and Gustavo Gonzalez; and Sylvia Muniz and Daniel Ramirez.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Oscar Y’Zavier Melchor was born Sept. 17, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces. His parents are Luis and J’Erica Melchor. His grandparents are Susie and Alberto Mendoza; and Columba and Benito Melchor.
Eli Walker Bohan was born Sept. 20, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces. His parents are Michael and Amanda Bohan. His grandparents are Greg and Sandra Walker; and David Bohan and Joyce Saunders.
Cru Patrick Walker was born Sept. 19, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. His parents are Layne and Emilie Walker. His grandparents are Patrick and Beverly Jansky; and Dan and Kay Walker.
Rhennon Cade Jacobson was born Sept. 20, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces. His parents are Brent and Molly Jacobson.
Holden Michael Guggenmos was born Sept. 21, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces. His parents are Gary and Joanna Guggenmos. His grandparents are Daryl and Joan Hill; and Richard and Josie Serl.
Sloane Kyle Caraway was born Sept. 22, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce. His parents are Leigh and Trey Caraway. His grandparents are Wendy and Roger Richey; and Chip and Kelli Caraway.
Zeus Sebastian Rosales was born Sept. 23, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces. His mother is Joseline Rosales.
Lawrence Kyle Davis was born Sept. 25, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces. His parents are Kayleigh and Neely Davis. His grandparents are Lindsay and Jim Livesay; Angie and Kyle Paulk; and Carmen and Lawrence Davis.
Rustin Samuel Lester was born Sept. 23, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces. His parents are Derrick and Janelle Lester. His grandparents are Ronnie and Mary Rohde; and Ricky and Kelly Lester.
