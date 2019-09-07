The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Alfred “Ford” Leon Miller V was born Aug. 20, 2019. He weighed 2 pounds 9 ounces. His parents are Alfred “Dallas” Leon Miller IV and Chesley Elizabeth Miller. His grandparents are Vickie Knox and Gary Knox; and Cyndi Miller and Alfred “Chip” Leon Miller III and Jan Elmore.
Roman Elijah Rivera was born Aug. 21, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. His parents are Jennifer and Arturo Rivera. His grandparents are Ella Faye Alderman; and Rosa Maria and Arturo Rivera.
Cadence Lynn Smith was born Aug. 23, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents are Thomas and Britney Smith. Her grandparents Jackie and Kenneth Cother; and Susan Long and Thomas Smith.
Phoenix Dee Walley was born Aug. 24, 2019. She weighed 5 pounds 7 ounces. Her parents are John and Melissa Walley. Her grandparents are Danny and Valerie His; and Larry and Susie Walley and Patricia Walley.
Ryleigh Rae Rosales was born Aug. 26, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds. Her parents are Kristin and Rey Rosales. Her grandparents are Rodney and Bridget Holland; Chris and Melinda Guerrero; and Rey and Lucy Rosales.
Mixon Ray Backhaus was born Aug. 26, 2019. He weighed 4 pounds 15 ounces. His parents are David Backhaus and Tara Light. His grandparents are Jerry and Flo Light and Tim Backhaus.
Braxton Alan Moore was born Aug. 27, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces. His parents are Justin and Jamie Moore. His grandparents are Robert and Nynke; David and Kelli Hill; David and Vikki Moore; and Mike and Cheryl Moose.
Greyer Knox Peddycoart was born Aug. 28, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces. His parents are Dane and Morgan Peddycoart. His grandparents are Pam and Bill Hurley; Deb and Mark Leppert; Rob and Laurie Peddycoart; and Alyce and Dave Leard.
June Rose Hartman was born Aug. 29, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces. Her parents names are Christina Snyder and Zach Hartman. Her grandparents are Mark and Jeanie Snyder; and Bruce and Claudia Hartman.
Raiden Anthony Ortiz was born Aug. 27, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounces. His parents are Alexis Oritz and Jacob Ortiz. His grandparents are Jerry and Amanda Guerrero; and Brenda Gomez.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
James Albert Robbinson was born Aug. 29, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces. His parents are James Robbinson and Taylor Robbinson. His grandparents are Lucy Greenwood and Kirk Greenwood; and Shelley Kirky and Robert Robbinson.
James Robert Brown was born Aug. 29, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. His parents are Robert and Margot Brown. His grandparents are Terri Laki and James Symington; and Lenise Schlabach and William J. Brown.
