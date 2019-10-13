The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Araya Jayde Vazquez was born Sept. 16, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces. Her parents are Brittany K. Saavedra and Guadalupe R. Vazquez. Her grandparents are Katherine Rodriguez and Guillermo Saavedra; and Jeffrey and Alma Garcia.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Penelope June Arriola was born Oct. 7, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents are Robert and Amanda Arriola. Her grandparents are Julie and Chris Doti; Matthew and Lisa Hattoon; and Roberto and Leticia Arriola.
Harrison Christopher Cayse was born Oct. 3, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces. His parents are Christopher Cayse and Samantha Cayse.
Avery Shian Gardner was born Oct. 3, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces. Her parents are Desiree Gardner and Christopher Gardner. Her grandparents are Debra Phillips and Brice Phillips; and Matt Gardner and Delisa Gardner.
Patrick Finn Brawner was born Oct. 7, 2019. His parents are Colby and Katie Brawner. His grandparents are Bill and Shelly; and Patrick and Kay.
Jaxon Locker Lafleur was born Oct. 7, 2019. His parents are Matt and Paetra Lafleur. His grandparents are Pennissi and Scot Morris; and Bonnie Lafleur.
Beau Matthew Dallimore was born Oct. 10, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces. His parents are Robert and Courtney Dallimore. His grandparents are Greg and Carol Murray; Bruce and Denise Dallimore; and Diana Munger.
