The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Kento John Hata-Jones was born April 8, 2020. He weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces. His parents are Anri Hata and Frank Jones. His grandparents are Ritsuyo Hata and Jody Jones.
Adrian Rivera was born April 8 , 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces. His parents are Jacqueline Garcia and Alexy Rivera. His grandparents are Isabel Martinez and Humberto Baldemar Garcia; and Elena Sanchez and Gonzalo Rivero.
Sophia Madelyn Baker was born April 9, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces. Her parents are Lee and Jayme Baker. Her grandparents are Kathie Allen and Allen Gilliland; and Lee and Patricia Baker.
Blaise Marie Boedeker was born April 10, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces. Her parents are Jared and Wendy Boedeker. Her grandparents are Mark and Yvonne Pilat; and Marvin and Cathy Boedeker.
Mateo Cordero was born April 11, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds 4 ounces. His parents are Samuel Cordero and Kriscilla Gomez. His grandparents are Miguel and Eloisa Gomez; and Sam and Liza Cordero.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Kenton Joe Harrison was born April 9, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. His parents are Jayce Harrison and Shanna Saunders.
Forrest Dennis Lara was born April 10, 2020. He weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces. His parents are Denise Lara and Frank Lara. His grandparents are Sergio Flores and Rosana Flores; and Rene Lara and Teresa Blasco.
Dawn Elizabeth Kotara was born April 10, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces. Her parents are Mark and Nicole Kotara. Her grandparents are Mike Sherwood and Lori Rodolph; and Carl and Joan Kotara.
Lawrence Wesley Willard III was born April 13, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces. His parents are Lawrence Wesley and Jessica Willard.
Jase Thomas Gainey was born April 14, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces. His parents are Kelsey and Cody Gainey. His grandparents are Donna and Joey Patek; and Rhonda and Jeffery Gainey.
