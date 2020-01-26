The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Chloe Elizabeth Osborne was born Jan. 13, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents are Michael and Sandy Osborne. Her grandparents are Cristina Mendoza and Diane Osborne.
Cooper Henry Robare and Quinn Juliette Robare were born Jan. 15, 2020. Cooper weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces, and his sister weighed 5 pounds 3 ounces. Their parents are Megan and Charles Robare. Their grandparents are Pauline and Richard Munroe and Andre Poyant; and Maxine and Sherwood Robare.
Maddox Antonio Maldonado was born Jan. 17, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds. His parents are Manuel and Kyla Maldonado. His grandparents are Stacy Campbell; and Ramon and Rosario Maldonado.
Charlie Yvette Barrera was born Jan. 21, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce. Her parents are Mario and Yvette Barrera. Her grandparents are Reynaldo and Ester Villanueva Sr.; and Irma Cerma and Mario Barrera.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Kinsley Kluth was born Jan. 17, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces. Her parents are Jenna Nixon and Cameron Kluth. Her grandparents are John and Tina Sinesh; and Jerry and June Kluth.
Michael Joe Gomez Jr. was born Jan. 16, 2020. He weighed 4 pounds 11 ounces. His parents are Michael and Michelle Gomez. His grandparents are Betty Leija; and Samuel and Mary Gomez.
Brandt Leigh Cheatham was born Jan. 17, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds. His parents are Kaitlyn Cheatham and Aaron Cheatham. His grandparents are Melanie Kappelmann and James Kappelmann; and Joyce Cheatham and Loren Cheatham.
Tatum Kinsley Bibins was born Jan. 17, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents are Chris and Teonamy Bibins Jr. Her grandparents are Shelia and Chris Bibins Sr.
Bronson Montgomery Pelzel was born Jan. 18, 2020. He weighed 4 pounds 11 ounces. His parents are Keria and TJ Pelzel. His grandparents are Rita and Joseph Busenlehner; and Deborah and Steve Pelzel.
Oliver Abishai Crozier was born Jan. 22, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces. His parents are Marc and Jessica Crozier. His grandparents are Mark and Julia Schmale.
King Jesus Ontiveros was born Jan. 23, 2020. His parents are AnJelica Aleman and JoAnthony Ontiveros; and Marco A. Aleman and Angela Keller.
Commented