The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Brinley Anne Kupfernagel was born Oct. 14, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents are David and Bethany Kupfernagel. Her grandparents are Beth Conklin and Beau Willoughby; and Suzanne and Alan Kupfernagel.
Jelena Faith Cantu was born Nov. 13, 2019. She weighed 5 pounds 5 ounces. Her parents are Jasmine Cantu and mark Cantu. Her grandparents are Raquel Reyes; and Lucy Cantu and Lucas Cantu.
Hattie Ryan Harrington was born Nov. 13. 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces. Her parents are Ashley and Ryan Harrington.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Esmae Lynn Henderson was born Nov. 18, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces. Her parents are Kendall and Shyenne Henderson. Her grandparents are David and Charlotte Poehl; and Donna and Wes Simpson.
