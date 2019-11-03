The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Maxwell Thomas Daly was born Oct. 29, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces. His parents are Nicholas and Alica Daly. His grandparents are Thomas and Viola Wescott; and Thomas and Tracy Soltis.
Kylee Grace Craig was born Oct. 25, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents are Clifton and Charlotte Craig. Her grandparents are Wayne and Kathy Lamb; and Dave and Myra Adams.
Trina Thompson was born Oct. 29, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces. Her parents are Shirley Marie (Wilson) Thompson and Jeffrey Wayne Thompson.
Brody Hub Skaggs was born Oct. 31, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces. His parents are Zackary and Miranda Skaggs. His grandparents are Joseph Holman and Therisa Bennett; and Lloyd and Jewell Skaggs.
The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Sawyer Jane Bentley was born Oct. 24, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce. Her parents are Alex and Wendy Bentley. Her grandparents are Dave and Terrie McGuire; and William and Julie Bentley.
Oliver James Smith was born Oct. 24, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces. His parents are Matt and Christa Smith. His grandparents are Brian and Lisa Nordland; and Rand and Donna Smith.
Theodore Isaac Stephens was born Oct. 23, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces. His parents are Eric and Amanda Stephens.
Brynley Bow Brown was born Oct. 25, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces. Her parents are Chase and Elizabeth Brown. Her grandparents are Mark and Barbara Meadows; and Chess and Jennifer Brown.
Leonardo Rafael Aguirre Salcido was born Oct. 28, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces. His parents are Norma Salcido Otero and Jordy Aguirre Patino. His grandparents are Francisco Salcido Rivas; and Rafael Aguirre and Irma Aguirre.
Layton Wayne Moffett was born Oct. 29, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces. His parents are Joseph and Rachel Moffett.
Gentry Pearl Workman was born Oct. 26, 2019. She weighed 4 pounds 4 ounces. Her parents are Andrew and April Workman. Her grandparents are John and Pearl Fields; and Gary and Robin Workman.
Commented