The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Montgomery John McNeil was born March 27, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces. His parents are Christopher and Lianna McNeil. His grandparents are Alonso A. Flores and Melba Flores; and James and Sara McNeil.
Mylo Graham Balenti was born March 24, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce. His parents are Dan and Jen Balenti. His grandparents are Syl and Sally Fontane; Jim and Danette Dietz; and Carolyn Balenti.
Crew Marcus Coleman was born March 25, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. His parents are Marc and Brittany Coleman. His grandparents are Kerry and Laura Johnston; and Sonny and Betty Coleman.
Deelan James Coffey was born April 7, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces. His parents are Tyler and Ashton Coffey. His grandparents are Mason and Courtney Eminger; Phillip and Jennifer Gartside; and Dan and Jamie Megehee.
Evelyn Rae Vega was born April 6, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents are Michael and Cynthia Vega. Her grandparents are Minerva and Robert Nieto; and Barbara Cano and Jose Vega.
Hines Lyle Malek was born April 6, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds 4 ounces. His parents are Wes and Caney Malek. His grandparents are Mike and Jane Hines; Lawrence and Monnie Malek; and Diana and David Dabelgott.
Lincoln Washington Lawyer-Jefferson was born April 5, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. His parents are Megan Schaffer and Joshua Lawyer-Jefferson. His grandparents are Joy and Larry Schaffer; and Valerie Lawyer-Jefferson and Duane Jefferson.
Olivia Violet Haverland was born April 2, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces. Her parents are Matthew and Amanda Haverland. Her grandparents are John and Therese Deptula; and David and Janice Haverland.
EmmyLou Lenart was born April 2, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces. Her parents are Chrissy and Matt Lenart. Her grandparents are Diana and Bob Clay; and Thomas Lenart and Teresa Diaz.
Lynken Norris Rose was born April 2, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces. His parents are Whitney Rose and Kendall Rose. Her grandmother is Shelley Meister.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Elliana Greathouse was born April 5, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces. Her parents are Kash and Lexie Greathouse. Her grandparents are Harry and Dorita Church; and Horace Greathouse and Michelle Ostranden.
Issabella Deni Hamb was born April 6, 2020. She wighed 6 pounds 13 ounces. Her parents are Michael D. Hamb and Misty D. Hamb.
Julianna Grace Lopez was born April 7, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces. Her parents are Javier Lopez and Gianna Barrera. Her grandparents are Mario and Silvia Barrera; and Irma Garza and Lou Lopez.
August Cole Holte was born April 7, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces. His parents are Kris and Chelsea Holte. His grandparents are David and Cheryl Terry; and Richard and Joyce Holte.
Elias Jedi Guerrero-Santiago was born April 7, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces. His parents are Ilena and Eddy Guerrero. His grandparents are Tana Santiago and José Santiago; and Sophia Guerrero.
