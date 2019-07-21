The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Luke Gregory Landrum was born July 8, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. His parents are Justin and Emily Landrum. His grandparents are Gregory and Sharon Schmidt; and Debbie Landrum.
Kamryn Marie Brydon was born July 9, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce. Her parents are Adam and Jessica Brydon. Her grandparents are Gary and Anita McElhaney; and Joe and Denise Brydon.
Carlee Jane Venslauskas was born July 7, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces. Her parents are Joseph and Sarah Venslauskas. Her grandparents are Stephen and Roberta Norris; and Joe and Kathy Venslauskas.
Jase Randall Janak was born July 13, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce. His parents are Ashley and Justin Janak. His grandparents are Alice Robles and David Drabek; and Randy and Teresa Janak.
Delilah Marie Rosenberg was born July 15, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. Her parents are Emily and Tim Rosenberg. Her grandparents are Greg and Joni Seifert; and Doug and Patty Rosenberg.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Andrew Jackson Murr was born July 16, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce. His parents are Andy and Amanda Murr. His grandparents are Doug and Anne Miller; and Fred and Jane Chandler.
Beckett Harrison Mayes was born July 16, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds. His parents are Corenne Anaya and Noah Ian Thomas Mayes. His grandparents are Richard and Jennifer Anaya; and Christopher and Kathleen Mayes.
Leo Ragnar Schaz was born July 11, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces. His parents are Sarah Lanther and Tobias Schaz. His grandparents are Sonja Lanther and Thomas Lanther; and Tanja Schaz and Tobias Schaz.
