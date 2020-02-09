The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Hunter James Eagan was born Jan. 28, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces. His parents are Marcus and Amanda Eagan. His grandparents are Dewayne and Denise Stokes; and Mike and Sybil Eagan.
Harley Ray Bentley was born Jan. 28, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces. His mother is Amanda Bentley. His grandparents are Richard and Carolyn Bentley.
Waylon Thomas Davis was born Jan. 30, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces. His parents are James and Robyn Davis. His grandparents are David and Janie Roberson; Norman and LaVetta Perkins; and Jeff and Brenda Davis.
Gracelynn Marie Studenberg was born Feb. 1, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces. Her parents are Izsvara Idalis Evans and Jeffery Walter Studenberg II.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Jordan Jay Heisey was born Jan. 30, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. His parents are Jenny and Jeremiah Heisey. His grandparents are Jim and Pam Clark; and Barry and Cathy Heisey.
Finn Walker Coleman was born Jan. 29, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces. His parents are Lila Jane Coleman and Kyle William Coleman. His grandparents are Johnny Savell and Elizabeth Savell; and Terri Coleman and Max Coleman.
Colby Jordon Meneley Jr. was born Jan. 30, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces. His parents are Conner Guthrie and Colby Meneley. His grandparents are Phillip Varela and Stephani Guthrie; and Donna Davis and Donald Jay Birda.
Sylas Jude Anderson was born Feb. 2, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces. His parents are David and Madaline Anderson. His grandparents are Anna Davenport and Mark West; and Jim and Liz McCraw.
Xander Avery was born Feb. 29, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces. His mother is Brianna Garcia. His grandparents are Sonia Rodriguez and Michael Garcia; and Loretta Moreno and Steven Villanueva.
Kai Alexander Patterson was born Feb. 5, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces. His parents are Luke and Stephanie Patterson.
